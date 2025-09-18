Golden Statue of Trump Holding Bitcoin Appears Near US Capitol

A towering golden sculpture of President Donald Trump holding Bitcoin has been placed near the US Capitol The unusual display, measuring about 12 feet in height, was revealed on Wednesday by a group of crypto enthusiasts during a livestream hosted on the Pump.fun platform. The statue stands on the National Mall, across from Union Square, not far from the White House and Capitol Hill.

