Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Appears in DC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:34
Key Notes

  • A 12-foot golden Trump holding Bitcoin statue was unveiled near the US Capitol.
  • Crypto PACs and industry leaders continue to back Trump’s pro-crypto agenda.
  • Organizers linked the piece to Trump’s role in mainstreaming Bitcoin adoption.

A massive 12-foot golden statue of United States President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was unveiled on Sept. 17 just outside the US Capitol, drawing crowds, social media buzz, and political debate.

The installation was funded and organized by a group of crypto enthusiasts and memecoiners, carried out as part of a Pump.fun livestream stunt aimed at honoring the president’s pro-crypto outlook.


A Symbolic Tribute on the National Mall

The statue was positioned near Union Square on the National Mall, facing Capitol Hill and roughly a mile from the White House.

A website tied to the stunt described the piece as a tribute to Trump’s “unwavering commitment to advancing the future of finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.”

Hichem Zaghdoudi, one of the organizers, told local reporters the statue was “designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation.”

Images posted online show the giant golden Trump, crafted from lightweight, hardened foam, being carried into place by several people. Organizers said they hoped Trump himself might see it, though the president was in the UK at the time.

Trump’s visit to the UK included high-profile meetings on tariffs, AI, and trade. Crypto leaders are lobbying for him to push Britain toward clearer digital asset rules, arguing that the country risks falling behind the EU, Singapore, and Dubai.

According to a Bloomberg report, industry giants from Coinbase to Ripple are pressing UK officials to speed up regulatory frameworks, while Trump positions the US as a leader in digital asset adoption

US: The World’s Crypto Capital?

Trump’s presidency has been closely tied to cryptocurrency. His campaign received massive financial backing from the crypto industry, and his family has deepened its own exposure through World Liberty Financial Inc.

Notably, World Liberty Financial partnered with the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, spearheaded by the well-known Winklevoss twins. Their goal is to cement the US as the world’s cryptocurrency capital.

While critics raise concerns over conflicts of interest with Trump rolling back regulatory oversight of the sector, crypto fans couldn’t be happier as investors wait for the next crypto to explode under the Trump administration.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/trump-bitcoin-statue-dc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
