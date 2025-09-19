Golden Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Appears Near U.S. Capitol

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 07:00
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears near U.S. Capitol, symbolizing crypto’s challenge to traditional finance and sparking political and cultural debate.

A striking golden statue of U.S. President Donald Trump appeared outside the U.S. Capitol this week. The 12-foot figure is holding a large Bitcoin symbol in one hand. This was spotted on September 17 near 3rd Street in Washington, D.C. The statue immediately caught the attention of residents, tourists, and political observers.

Gold Trump Statue Symbolizes Crypto’s Challenge to Traditional Finance

The statue was not erected by any official body or government agency. Instead, it was put up by a group of crypto investors and memecoin fans. These people are reportedly associated with the Pump.fun platform, which mixes internet culture with digital finance.

The organizers designed the statue to prompt discussion about the shifting nature of finance, digital money, and power. Furthermore, they carefully planned the timing to maximize its impact. The statue came at the same time as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut of the year – a 25 basis point cut in rates. For many in the crypto space, low interest rates are often seen as a good thing for digital assets.

Trump Urges Powell to Deliver Bigger Rate Cut Ahead of FOMC Meeting

The Trump sculpture is a metaphor for the shift in financial sentiment that continues on. It is growing in the belief that traditional economic tools are being outpaced by decentralized alternatives. The design and gold plating symbolize the appreciation of Trump’s past comments on cryptocurrency and his advocacy for Bitcoin as the future of currency.

During his term, Trump repeatedly called for lower interest rates. His administration also took steps to relax some financial restrictions, which many crypto investors saw as positive. The fact that the Fed changed its policy the very day that the statue was presented only makes the artists’ point stronger.

Controversial Trump Statue Fuels Online Debate on Political Art

The statue is temporary, but no one has explained how long the installation will last. For now, it is likely to stay in place to draw in media attention and public debate. Others have already taken to social media to share photos and videos of the disputed stunt, which has already drawn an online debate over the difference between political art and financial commentary.

According to Hichem Zaghdoudi, a spokesperson for the group behind the statue, the installation is meant to represent something more than a simple message of support for Trump or Bitcoin. It is an attempt to draw attention to the relationship between modern politics, financial innovation, and public awareness. As traditional systems evolve, digital currencies are becoming ever more important.

Some observers see such installations as a sign of a larger cultural phenomenon. Cryptocurrency is no longer restricted to the virtual world. It is now a force that can help to mold public art, political movements, and mainstream media discourse. The Trump statue may not last forever, but the message it espouses is growing in strength.

The emergence of this statue represents a point of intersection between digital finance and political expression in the streets of the American capital. Whether taken as satire, support or metaphor, the golden figure illustrates how far the world of crypto has come – and just how deeply it has now become entrenched in the public discourse.

