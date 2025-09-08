Goldman’s tech summit swirls with talk of record 2025 deals

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 09:04
MemeCore
M$1.82247-1.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02148+0.18%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.534+1.49%
Xai
XAI$0.04754+2.08%
Boom
BOOM$0.008593+1.69%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000213-1.38%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0659-3.93%

Tech CEOs, investors, analysts, and even bankers descending on San Francisco this week for one of the industry’s biggest gatherings are buzzing about the possibility that 2025 could become a record year for deals.

That optimism marks a sharp reversal from just six months ago, when President Donald Trump’s Rose Garden tariff announcement rattled markets and stoked recession fears.

The occasion is Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Communacopia & Technology Conference 2025, opening Monday at the Palace Hotel. The tech event has long served as both a stage for companies to lay out priorities and a proving ground for executives seeking to defend or drum up support for major mergers.

Dealmakers flood San Francisco as optimism returns

Roughly 260 firms are slated to present, including Meta Platforms Inc., fresh off its $14.3 billion bet on Scale AI Inc.; Salesforce Inc., which in May struck its biggest deal since 2020 with Informatica Inc.; and Nvidia Corp., which just last week snapped up startup Solver Inc. in a multimillion-dollar agreement. 

According to Bloomberg data, such transactions have pushed technology dealmaking to $645 billion year-to-date, the strongest pace since 2021’s post-pandemic boom that generated nearly $1 trillion in deals. Counting communications and media, the broader sector has already notched $822 billion in activity.

Big-ticket moves this year include Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s $25 billion takeover of CyberArk Software Ltd., Thoma Bravo’s $12.3 billion buyout of Dayforce Inc., and CommScope Holding Co.’s $10.5 billion asset sale to Amphenol Corp.

The driving force now is the artificial intelligence arms race. Meta and Elon Musk’s xAI Corp. are pouring billions into data centers. At the same time, major software companies face mounting pressure to use M&A as a defensive strategy against AI-driven disruption, according to dealmakers.

“There will be transactions that defy our imagination within the broader AI spectrum,” said Andrew Woeber, Barclays Plc’s head of M&A. “Don’t be surprised to see a $100 billion-plus deal within the next year. Big platforms are going to make big bets.”

Goldman forecasts that the momentum won’t stop at tech: it expects 2026 to deliver record-breaking global dealmaking, with activity climbing as high as $3.9 trillion, eclipsing the $3.6 trillion set in 2021.

The firm has recently added a recruit that doesn’t eat, sleep, or draw a paycheck: an AI engineer called Devin. According to reports, the AI software engineer was created by Cognition, a startup founded in 2023 and backed by billionaire investors like Peter Thiel and Joe Lonsdale.

Devin was unveiled last year in demo clips that showed it completing real software engineering tasks, full stack, from start to finish, with little need for human input. Goldman’s Chief Information Officer Marco Argenti says the bank is preparing to roll out hundreds of Devins across its workforce.

Goldman warns of AI’s growing impact on jobs

Still, Goldman’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, highlighted the broader shifts AI drives in the labor market. In a recent report, he noted that the tech sector’s share of U.S. employment peaked in November 2022—the same month ChatGPT was released, before slipping back below its long-term trend.

Young tech workers in particular bore the brunt of the downturn. The unemployment rate for workers aged 20 to 30 in the industry has shot up by almost three percentage points since early 2024; that is more than four times the increase in the overall unemployment rate.

The spike is interpreted as a sign that generative AI is starting to replace white-collar jobs, with those early into their careers bearing the brunt of this transition. Goldman estimates that generative AI could eventually replace 6–7% of the U.S. workforce, with the transition playing out over the next decade. The firm estimates that the peak unemployment effect will be limited to about half a percentage point, as workers displaced from other industries will likely find jobs in other fields.

The report comes amid increased concern about weakness in the labor market. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added just 73,000 jobs in July, well below the 106,000 that economists expected. May and June’s job growth was also significantly revised downward.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/goldman-tech-summit-eyes-record-2025-deals/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,145.03+0.41%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01312--%
Sign
SIGN$0.0754+2.72%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 18:02
Share
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Situation can turn around pretty quickly, but Bitcoin's inability to retrace might push Shiba Inu and Ethereum down
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001254+1.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,145.03+0.41%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03577-0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 08:01
Share
Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

PHNIX, a token built on the XRP Ledger and the associated NFT, surged by almost 40% after Ripple (Twitter) profile picture to a PHNIX NFT. The move mirrors token reactions after the purported DOGE father flips his profit picture to a particular meme coin. Ripple CTO Sparks PHNIX Frenzy With Profile Picture Shift, Token Soars 40% The move sent traders into a frenzy, reviving comparisons with Elon Musk’s history of sparking meme coin rallies through subtle social media tweaks. “The Phoenix rises higher today. Thank you, Joel Katz, for embracing the vision. From ashes to eternity, $PHNIX lives on XRPL,” the official Phoenix account wrote. In the immediate aftermath, PHNIX token rose nearly 40% to trade for $0.00002264 as of this writing. Phoenix (PHNIX) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko The rally mirrors past episodes tied to Elon Musk. In 2021, Dogecoin jumped 20% after Musk briefly changed his X profile picture to reference the DOGE meme coin. Earlier this year, his decision to rename his profile to “Harry Bōlz” triggered a 3,000% rally in the associated token. Similarly, the KEKIUS soared 120% in May after Musk adopted it as part of his X branding. Therefore, Schwartz’s move brings that same speculative energy into the XRP ecosystem. However, unlike Musk, the Ripple CTO is not known for meme coin antics, making the endorsement all the more surprising. The PHNIX surge highlights the influence of high-profile crypto figures on market psychology. While Schwartz did not comment on whether his profile change was intended as an endorsement, the effect was immediate. Data on CoinGecko highlights liquidity and trading volumes in PHNIX spiked as retail traders rushed to buy in. This phenomenon suggests a broader theme in crypto markets, where meme coins become a shilling point for speculative liquidity. “Meme coins may seem unconventional, but they highlight the power of community in crypto,” Tron founder and Huobi Global advisor Justin Sun said during Token2049. Personality-driven actions, memes, and cultural signals can often overshadow fundamentals in the short term. Nonetheless, Musk-related rallies have historically fizzled after initial euphoria, often leaving latecomers exposed. This suggests the PHNIX price could suffer a similar pattern unless a subsequent fundamental event or announcement presents.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197454-5.00%
SUN
SUN$0.020987+2.23%
HARRY
HARRY$0.07728+2.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 07:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Biggest 2025 Breakout Is Around, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Failed, Ethereum (ETH): Worst Since Hitting $4,000?

Ripple CTO Joins Meme Coin Effect, Fuels 40% Price Rally for PHNIX

Best Poker Software for Players in 2025 – Easy-to-Use Tools to Improve Your Game

China's $1.3T market rally casts shadow on PBOC rate cuts