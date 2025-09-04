Google: Alphabet jumps +8% after the Antitrust ruling in the USA

Alphabet achieved a single-session increase of over 8% following the federal ruling on September 2, 2025 in the antitrust case involving Google. As reported by Reuters, the stock reached an intraday high of $231.31 and closed around $229, buoyed by the perception that the imposed remedies are targeted and not punitive. The original lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in January 2020, with the DOJ’s official statement initiating the Justice Department proceedings.

According to the data collected by our market analysis team, the intraday peak at $231.31 was accompanied by trading volumes significantly above the weekly average. Industry analysts note that the remedies indicated in the ruling significantly reduce the immediate risk of a break-up, while imposing compliance requirements that could result in additional operational costs in the medium term.

Immediate Market Impact: Key Numbers

8% intraday increase on GOOGL, peaking at $231.31 .

on GOOGL, peaking at . Closing around $229 , with trading volumes high compared to the weekly average.

around , with trading volumes high compared to the weekly average. Trend YTD : since the beginning of the year, Alphabet has shown an outperformance compared to part of the S&P 500, with weekly volatility increasing after the ruling.

: since the beginning of the year, Alphabet has shown an outperformance compared to part of the S&P 500, with weekly volatility increasing after the ruling. Break-up risk mitigated in the short term.

Default Research Agreements: What Remains and What Changes

The court did not impose an absolute ban on default search agreements. An interesting aspect is that Google will be able to continue paying to maintain the position of default search engine on Apple devices, while leaving the door open for possible future revisions. The decision ensures a certain contractual stability in the short term, but also leaves a margin of regulatory uncertainty regarding potential new restrictions.

Transparency and data: the obligations indicated by the court to Google

The decision aims for greater transparency and better access to technical data on the quality of search results. Among the measures included in the ordinance are: more detailed reporting, enhanced auditability of ranking practices, interoperability obligations on technical specifications, and limitations on exclusivity agreements that could hinder competitors’ access to data. It must be said that concrete implementation will be crucial.

Contagion effect on tech: sentiment improving

As fears of overly draconian regulatory interventions ease, the tech sector has reacted with momentum. In this context, some desks report upgrades and a more constructive trajectory for GOOGL, with a focus on margins and cash flow, confirming a message of operational continuity and visibility that, in the short term, seems better.

AI and Partnerships: Why the Effect Can Accelerate

Thanks to a regulatory framework perceived as less punitive, the probability of new alliances onAI is increasing. Big Tech could more extensively integrate models and services — even in projects between Google and strategic partners — without the immediate fear of forced interruptions. An interesting aspect is the possibility of faster product pipelines and potentially broader monetization for the same investors.

Impact on Users: Continuity and New Options

In the short term, the user experience in search remains substantially unchanged. If measures on transparency and interoperability are applied systematically, the market could offer more diversified results and a wider choice of the default search engine. In this sense, small changes can have non-negligible effects.

Online Advertising: Remedies Under Study

The adjustments on the advertising front are designed to be gradual, without disrupting the current system of programmatic and ad exchanges. Among the proposals: greater transparency on auctions and fees along the supply chain, obligations of non-discrimination, and some selective functional separations, as well as extended timelines for appeals and compliance checks. It must be said that the balance between competition protection and market stability remains delicate.

Essential Timeline and Next Steps

2020 : initiation of the lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding online search and default agreements — DOJ press release on January 20, 2020 Justice Department.

: initiation of the lawsuit by the regarding online search and default agreements — DOJ press release on January 20, 2020 Justice Department. 2024 : favorable merit phases for antitrust theses, with the dossier on remedies further strengthened.

: favorable merit phases for antitrust theses, with the dossier on remedies further strengthened. September 2, 2025 : ruling on the antitrust case that includes targeted remedies and no absolute ban on default search agreements.

: ruling on the antitrust case that includes targeted remedies and no absolute ban on default search agreements. Next moves: possible appeals, new compliance hearings, and further definitions on data requirements and interoperability.

Critical Angle: Defaults That Decide Competition

The most debated issue remains that of default agreements, which continue to drive traffic, revenue, and market share in search. Without more decisive interventions on usage preferences and data portability, the competitive advantage of incumbents could remain significant, despite the introduction of additional obligations on the transparency front.