Google and Coinbase Partner for Crypto Payments: Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins.

Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development.

Google’s Push for Stablecoins

Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user.

Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction.

For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract.

Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol.

Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol.

Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option.

This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy.

The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task subscriptions, and e-commerce shopping using stablecoins – it could make them as common as fiat currency or credit cards today.

Why the Coinbase Partnership Matters

Google’s partnership with Coinbase is a major bridge between Web2 and Web3 payments. Google can leverage Coinbase’s liquidity and crypto payment expertise to build on its existing Android and Chrome infrastructure.

Implementing stablecoin payments at a granular level will require vast liquidity, which is why this partnership is so impactful.

Coinbase is one of the largest liquidity providers in the world, especially for $USDC, and operates in over 100 countries. As a US-regulated public company, Coinbase also brings a crucial layer of trust, which is key for widespread retail adoption.

Market Impact: Coinbase Stock ($COIN)

$COIN has been trading in a tight range between $294 and $338 since early August. The stock made an all-time high of $444 on July 18 but has since corrected 23%.

However, this major partnership between two giants could be the catalyst $COIN needs to break out of its consolidation range. A push above $340 could see the stock reclaim its previous high and head toward a target of $500.

Coinbase ($COIN) consolidating in a tight range

All in all, the latest Coinbase-Google partnership is proof that the crypto market is hungry for next-gen innovations, especially those that focus on simplifying payments, management, and trading.

The million-dollar question, however, is how to capitalize on this potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?

Sure, you could invest in crypto-based stocks like $COIN, but even a ‘wild’ move there would pale in comparison to what low-cap altcoins could deliver.

Enter Best Wallet Token ($BEST), a new altcoin that’s currently in presale and powers a next-gen, one-stop crypto wallet, Best Wallet.

What Is Best Wallet?

Best Wallet is a new free crypto wallet offering a never-before-seen combination of rock-solid security and everyday ease of use.

Let’s start from its security credentials:

  • As a top non-custodial crypto wallet, it gives you exclusive ownership of your private keys, so no third party can access your funds.
  • It comes with excellent encryption technology and two-factor authentication options, including biometric login.
  • Best Wallet protects you against hacks, scams, and phishing sites. It also has an internal team that verifies every token listed on its app.

Visit Best Wallet’s official website to learn more about its privacy and security features.

Best Wallet Redefines Usability in Crypto Wallets

Despite coming packed with every feature you’d want from a privacy point of view, it’s amazing how Best Wallet still manages to cater to the beginners.

Best Wallet key features

The star of the show? Its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section, which houses all the best crypto presales going around at any given time.

Simply put, if you’re a Best Wallet user, you don’t have to go through the tedious process of looking up a crypto presale’s website, connecting your wallet there, and then returning to authorize the transaction.

This unique Best Wallet feature lets you a) spot new high-upside tokens well before they hit the mainstream, and b) buy them directly from the app in just a few clicks.

Why Buy $BEST?

Best Wallet is slated to capture over 40% of the non-custodial crypto wallet market by 2027. If this were a traditional project, you’d have little to no option to invest in its growth. But fortunately, it’s a crypto ICO.

That means you can ride the wallet’s growth by investing in its native cryptocurrency: Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

According to our $BEST price prediction, the token could hit $0.143946 by the end of 2026 – a staggering 460% gain from current price levels.

Outsized returns isn’t the only benefit of buying $BEST. Holders will also unlock:

  • Reduced transaction and gas fees
  • Voting rights on key platform decisions
  • Staking rewards, currently yielding 83%
  • Early-bird access to the ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section

At the time of writing, the $BEST presale has already gathered over $15.9M from early investors, with each token available for just $0.025655.

Check out $BEST’s official website to learn more its features and benefits.

