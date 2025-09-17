Google, Ant International Unveil Agent Payments Protocol for AI Transactions

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 21:38
TLDRs;

  • Google and Ant International unveiled AP2, a new protocol designed to standardize and secure AI-driven transactions globally.
  • The framework focuses on user intent verification, traceability, and accountability, addressing gaps in existing digital payment systems.
  • Real-world uses are being tested through Alipay+ Voyager, enabling AI agents to book and pay for travel services.
  • Antom complements AP2 with open-source AI payment tools supporting cards, wallets, and dialogue-based transactions for merchants and users.

Google and Singapore-based fintech leader Ant International have joined forces to launch the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), a cutting-edge framework designed to help artificial intelligence (AI) agents carry out secure transactions on behalf of users.

The protocol seeks to address longstanding challenges around user authorization, verification, interoperability, and accountability in AI-driven payment systems.

AP2 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of financial technology. Unlike earlier uses of AI in payments, such as fraud detection and customer service automation, the new framework allows AI agents to directly initiate, verify, and complete financial transactions, paving the way for more autonomous commerce.

Building Trust and Traceability in AI Transactions

One of the core goals of AP2 is to establish a transparent and verifiable payment ecosystem. According to Ant International, the framework ensures that user intent is explicitly recorded, transactions are fully traceable, and accountability is maintained across every step of the process.

This comes at a time when financial institutions worldwide are exploring generative AI applications. A May 2025 survey revealed that 75% of Hong Kong’s financial institutions were either implementing or piloting generative AI projects.

AP2’s design aligns with this shift by creating the infrastructure necessary for AI agents to safely navigate financial workflows without human intervention.

From Digital Wallets to Travel Bookings

Ant International is already testing real-world applications of the AP2 framework. Its AI-powered travel platform, Alipay+ Voyager, is set to use the protocol to allow AI agents to book and pay for services such as ride-hailing directly on behalf of users.

The initiative builds on Ant International’s growing collaboration with Google Cloud. Recent innovations from the company include the Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit and new agentic payment solutions developed under its Model Context Protocol.

These products highlight the company’s commitment to building a seamless environment where AI agents can manage complex financial interactions with minimal friction.

Antom Expands AI Payment Infrastructure

Alongside the AP2 announcement, Ant International’s payment services arm Antom has launched an AI-driven payment solution capable of handling transactions through alternative payment methods (APMs), digital wallets, and cards.

Unlike traditional checkout systems, Antom’s platform is designed for dialogue-based interactions, where AI agents confirm purchases via natural language rather than manual form entries. It also supports pre-authorized and conditional transactions, such as scheduled purchases within spending limits, giving users more control and security.

The system has been open-sourced on GitHub, reflecting the industry’s recognition that standardization and collaboration will be crucial for the adoption of AI payments. Antom is also working closely with Mastercard and Visa to pilot tokenized card-based payments for AI agents across the Asia-Pacific region.

