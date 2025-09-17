Google Launches AP2 to Simplify AI Payments Across Platforms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:03
Google Launches AP2 to Simplify AI Agent Payments

Google has announced the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open-source protocol designed to simplify and standardize payments between AI agents. The company is collaborating with more than 60 partners, including American Express, Mastercard, Revolut, Salesforce, and others, to build the protocol.

Source: Google

How AP2 Works

AP2 aims to streamline settlements between AI agents and real-world sellers or other counterparties. Its key features include:

  • Authorization — Confirms the powers granted by the user.
  • Authenticity — Guarantees the agent’s request reflects the user’s true intent.
  • Accountability — Determines responsibility in cases of fraud or errors.

The protocol also prevents fragmentation of the AI payments ecosystem by ensuring consistent standards, while supporting traditional payments (cards and transfers) as well as stablecoins.

The system is implemented through the A2A (x402) extension, developed in consultation with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and the MetaMask crypto wallet. Support for additional crypto assets is mentioned but not detailed.

James Tromans, Head of Web3 at Google Cloud, told Fortune:

Mandates and Audit Trails

AP2 uses cryptographically signed digital contracts, called mandates, to authorize payments. Settlements can be direct — requiring human confirmation — or delegated. The sequence from intent to execution forms an audit trail, reducing errors and enhancing transparency.

This system also enables new commercial models. For example, a user could make a complex request, such as booking a flight and accommodation, set a budget, and let the AI agent manage all settlements automatically.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11053/google-launches-ap-2-to-simplify-ai-payments-across-platforms

