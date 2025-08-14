Google: New Google Play Store rules will not restrict the listing of unregistered non-custodial wallets

PANews reported on August 14th that according to The Block, there have been rumors that the Google Play Store plans to ban unregistered, non-custodial crypto wallets in several countries, including the US and the UK, starting in October. Google issued a clarification statement on X, stating that it has no intention of restricting non-custodial wallets. "Non-custodial wallets are not covered by the Google Play cryptocurrency exchange and software wallet policy. We are updating our Help Center to clarify this."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.