Google Partners with Coinbase to Launch Stablecoin-Powered AI Payments

By: Coincentral
2025/09/17 03:39
TLDR

  • Google introduces an open-source protocol enabling AI apps to send and receive stablecoin payments.
  • The protocol, developed with Coinbase, aims to integrate crypto and traditional finance for AI systems.
  • Google’s stablecoin adoption reflects growing interest in crypto’s role in the AI-driven economy.
  • Over 60 companies, including Salesforce and American Express, support the protocol’s development.

Google has launched an open-source protocol that allows artificial intelligence (AI) applications to send and receive payments, marking a significant step in integrating stablecoins into the growing AI-powered digital economy. The new initiative enables seamless transactions between AI agents using both traditional payment methods and stablecoins—digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar.

This launch is a collaboration between Google, Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and over 60 companies, including Salesforce and American Express. The goal of the protocol is to establish a secure and interoperable platform where AI systems can conduct transactions autonomously, without direct human input.

Collaboration with Coinbase and Ethereum Foundation

The partnership between Google and Coinbase has been instrumental in enabling stablecoin support within the new protocol. Stablecoins, which are pegged to fiat currencies, have been gaining traction as a reliable method of payment in the digital economy.

The protocol integrates stablecoin functionality, providing a secure and efficient way for AI agents to transact with one another.

Coinbase, a key player in the cryptocurrency space, worked closely with Google to ensure that the payment system is interoperable across various digital asset platforms. Erik Reppel, an engineer at Coinbase, emphasized that the collaboration is about enabling AI to “transmit value to each other,” creating a bridge between AI and cryptocurrency.

Stablecoin Integration for AI Payments

The inclusion of stablecoins within the AI payment protocol reflects a growing trend in the cryptocurrency space, where dollar-pegged digital currencies are seen as essential tools for facilitating digital transactions.

The Ethereum Foundation, which has been actively involved in promoting blockchain integration for AI, has highlighted stablecoins as a key enabler of autonomous agents.

With the regulatory clarity surrounding stablecoins improving, especially in the United States through the GENIUS Act, their use in AI systems is poised to expand. Google’s protocol supports not only the use of stablecoins but also integrates traditional payment systems, ensuring broader adoption and flexibility for various use cases.

Building on Google’s AI Agent Framework

This new protocol builds upon Google’s Agent2Agent framework, which was introduced earlier this year to improve communication between AI agents. The integration of a payments solution within this framework is designed to allow AI systems to handle financial transactions autonomously while maintaining security and compliance with financial regulations.

The new AI payment system is part of Google’s broader efforts to merge AI capabilities with decentralized finance (DeFi). By facilitating secure payments between AI agents and incorporating decentralized currency systems, Google is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI and crypto convergence.

James Tromans, head of Web3 at Google Cloud, noted that the protocol is designed to be flexible, supporting both legacy and emerging payment technologies.

Impact of Stablecoin Adoption on the AI Economy

The increasing adoption of stablecoins, particularly in AI applications, is set to revolutionize how digital transactions are executed. As AI agents become more autonomous, they will need a reliable method to transmit value across systems and networks. Stablecoins offer a secure, transparent, and low-volatility solution for these transactions.

With over $289 billion worth of stablecoins in circulation, the demand for this payment method is growing rapidly. The seamless integration of stablecoins into AI applications could further accelerate the adoption of both technologies, allowing for faster, more efficient transactions in the digital economy.

