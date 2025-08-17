Google Play Store Crypto Snafu, Blackrock Clarifies XRP ETF Stance, and More — Week in Review

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 23:45
Google Play Store snafu, Blackrock clarifies XRP ETF stance, ETH surges to $4,700, and more in this Week in Review.

Week in Review

Google clarified that self custody wallets would not be banned from the Play Store after confusion over a July policy update. Blackrock addressed speculation about a spot XRP ETF. Ethereum surged past $4,700, its highest since 2021. Ripple positioned itself to capitalize on a projected $19 trillion tokenization wave. Meanwhile, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong likened crypto’s adoption moment to Netflix overtaking Blockbuster.

Google Play Store Clears the Air: Non-Custodial Wallets Will Not Be Banned

What was likely an honest mistake in a seemingly innocuous Google Play Store policy update in July,… read more.

Editor’s comment: This was a rare misstep that shows the immense power Apple and Google have over most people’s lives.

Blackrock Clarifies XRP ETF Stance as Traders Double Down on Approval Odds

Speculation over a potential spot XRP ETF is electrifying crypto markets as legal clarity, institutional momentum… read more.

Editor’s comment: Eric Balchunas puts a spot XRP ETF at 90+ percent.

ETH Surges to $4,700, Nearing All-Time High Amid Bitmine’s $20B Plan

Ethereum surged over 10% on Aug. 13, reaching $4,780, its highest price since November 2021, and marking… read more.

Editor’s comment: Importantly, the ETHBTC chart still looks like it is solidly in an uptrend.

Ripple Eyes $19 Trillion Tokenization Boom as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Ripple is positioning itself at the forefront of a $19 trillion revolution, as institutional-grade custody accelerates… read more.

Editor’s comment: If we are still early adopters of crypto assets, then we are incredibly early to real-world assets.

Coinbase CEO Urges Early Action as Crypto Hits Netflix vs Blockbuster Moment

Crypto adoption is exploding as businesses go on chain to stay ahead, with the Coinbase CEO calling it a… read more.

Editor’s comment: Speaking of early, Mr. Armstrong frames crypto adoption as Netflix vs. Blockbuster. Do you agree?

