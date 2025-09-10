Google Set to Make AI Mode the Default Search Experience

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]
Google is ready to unleash AI Mode as the new default for search, potentially sacrificing ad revenue to directly challenge ChatGPT and other AI rivals. Will Google dominate the AI search race? Meanwhile, video AI is stepping into the spotlight: Google’s Veo 3 is generating buzz with stunning outputs, OpenAI is co-producing Critterz, and an AI-made animated film set to premiere at Cannes, and Showrunner is using AI to recreate over 40 minutes of lost footage from a classic Orson Welles film. Let’s dive in and Stay curious.
Amazon-backed Showrunner is using AI to recreate 43 minutes of missing footage from Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), whose original cut was destroyed. Unlike John Woo’s A Better Tomorrow II, recently restored from a lost print, Welles’ footage is gone for good.
The team is rebuilding scenes from Welles’ notes and using AI to map original actors’ faces onto new footage. Critics warn this could lead to uncanny results, as seen with AI recreations in Alien: Romulus. Showrunner’s CEO sees this as a step toward users generating full films with AI, calling it the “Netflix of AI.”
Google is preparing to make “AI Mode” the default for Search, replacing classic web links with a conversational AI experience similar to ChatGPT. Already live in 180+ countries (outside the EU), AI Mode now lets users book services or buy tickets directly in the chat.
At the same time, Google’s lawyers argue in an antitrust case that the open web is in “rapid decline”, blaming ad dollar shifts and AI chatbots. Ironically, critics say Google is accelerating that decline by funneling traffic into its own AI platform while using it as a defense against breaking up its ad business.
OpenAI is supporting the production of Critterz, an AI-assisted animated feature aiming to debut at Cannes 2026. Created by Chad Nelson, the film tells the story of forest creatures facing disruption by a stranger. It’s being co-produced by Vertigo Films (UK) and Native Foreign (LA), with a budget under $30M, far less than traditional animated films.
The team plans to finish the movie in just 9 months (vs. Hollywood’s typical 3 years), using OpenAI tools like GPT-5 and DALL·E, while still employing human artists and voice actors. The project is positioned as a proof-of-concept that generative AI can make films faster and cheaper, potentially reshaping Hollywood.
The script was written by writers behind Paddington in Peru, and a profit-sharing model is in place for the ~30 creatives involved. While the film lacks a distribution partner, it’s a bold bet by OpenAI to showcase AI’s creative potential on the big screen.
