Google to invest $6.8B in UK AI and create thousands of new jobs

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 18:27
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1367-7,07%

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., revealed its intention to invest £5 billion, approximately $6.8 billion, in the UK specifically to boost the development of an AI economy in the country in the next two years.

The tech giant shared this significant plan just as the US President Donald Trump gets ready to disclose economic deals surpassing $10 billion. This was brought during Trump’s visit to the US’s long-standing ally this week.

Google and AI rivals fuel UK tech surge

According to a statement released by Google on September 16, the investment will support DeepMind, the company’s UK-based AI research lab in London, and AI projects in healthcare and scientific research.

Not all the investment will be dedicated to the above sector; some will be set aside for a newly developed data center in Waltham Cross that focuses on meeting the surging demand for Google’s services, such as map and search services. According to the tech giant, this investment is a game-changer that will create about 8,250 jobs for UK citizens annually.

Just like Google, its rivals in the AI race, OpenAI and Nvidia, are also eyeing the UK to make investments worth billions in the country’s data centers during Trump’s visit.

As Cryptopolitan recently reported, OpenAI and Nvidia are announcing a multi-billion-dollar investment plan to develop and expand data centers across the UK, making it one of the largest investments in technology ever made in the country.

According to reports, the investment will be implemented in collaboration with Nscale Global Holdings Ltd. Nscale is a London firm that operates large scale data centers and is a major player in Europe’s growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Trump’s visit to the UK strengthens the economies of the two nations 

Earlier on September 15, senior officials in the US revealed that the American president was planning to announce economic deals exceeding $10 billion during his second visit to the United Kingdom.

“The trip to the U.K. is going to be incredible,” Trump told reporters Sunday. He said Windsor Castle is “supposed to be amazing” and added: “It’s going to be very exciting.”

The visit will feature a collaboration in science and technology, a sector anticipated to bring billions in new investments. The officials who shared these details about Trump’s trip wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the discussion.

They also stated that there is a likelihood that Trump and Keir Starmer, UK’s Prime Minister, might announce a defense technology cooperation deal and boost relationships between major financial centers in the two countries.

Some of these economic deals may be announced during a business reception that Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, will host, where the two leaders will be present. Other top US tech executives attending the event include Jensen Huang from Nvidia, and Sam Altman from OpenAI. They will participate in roundtable talks on Thursday, September 18, at Chequers, the prime minister’s residence. 

These economic programs came alongside previous efforts to sign a significant deal that would ease the construction of nuclear power plants. The two countries will utilize each other’s safety checks on reactor designs that will accelerate the approval process.

Even though some economic deals are progressing smoothly, US officials have highlighted that Trump’s announcements will likely not include a deal to loosen US tariff policies on scotch whiskey. Notably, this is what Starmer has been actively pushing for.

The officials also pointed out a likelihood that the announcements will not address Trump’s ongoing worries brought about by the UK government’s ability to regulate US-based tech firms such as Apple and Alphabet, in connection with their control over smartphones.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.
TrustFi
TFI$0,00421--%
XRP
XRP$3,0311+1,10%
Soil
SOIL$0,208+0,82%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:41
Share
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01359-0,87%
Octavia
VIA$0,0161+4,54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 18:13
Share
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
Polkadot
DOT$4,214+0,40%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9,547+0,30%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:10
Share

Trending News

More

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details