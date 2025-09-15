Homepage > News > Business > Google, YouTube’s AI tools transform digital experience in PH

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how Filipinos watch, create, and connect online. At a recent Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and YouTube industry event, one question stood out: Who exactly are these new AI-powered tools for?

The answer, as executives explained, isn’t limited to marketers. These tools are being built for consumers craving more relevant experiences, creators scaling their influence, and yes, brands learning to engage in smarter ways.

Prep Palacios, the Head of Industries at Google PH, highlights AI’s vital role in humanity.

A market hungry for AI

Filipinos are incredibly curious about this shift. According to Google data, the Philippines ranks among the top 10 countries globally for AI-related searches.

“This gives us a massive opportunity to be pioneers,” said Nikki Del Gallego, Head of Data & Insights at Google Southeast Asia. “The power to understand our customers, to serve them with radical helpfulness, and to create at a scale and speed we’ve never even imagined is right at our fingertips.”

Nikki Del Gallego, Head of Data & Insights at Google Southeast Asia, points out how AI tools boost content creation even more.

This could mean fewer irrelevant ads and more personalized recommendations for everyday users. For creators, it could mean AI tools that save hours of editing and open new revenue streams. And for brands, it could mean a smarter way to join the conversation without disrupting it.

Consumers: Relevance and flow

AI aims to make online experiences feel more natural and engaging for viewers. Del Gallego introduced the concept of the “flow state” moments when people are so immersed in watching or learning that they’re open to deeper connections.

“YouTube is where Filipinos actively choose to spend their time,” she said. “Not all engagement is equal. Flow is where true brand affinity is built.”

With 93% of the Philippines’ online population on YouTube and an average of four hours spent daily on connected TVs, AI is helping align ads, recommendations, and shopping with the content people already enjoy. Instead of interruptions, the goal is seamless discovery.

Creators: The AI-powered economy

The Philippines’ creator economy is booming, and AI is becoming more central to how content is produced and monetized.

“YouTube creators are small businesses,” explained Ben Jern Loh, country video lead for YouTube Philippines and Malaysia. “AI levels the playing field, giving them access to tools once only available to large advertisers.”

Ben Jern Loh, Country Video Lead, YouTube at Google, discusses AI solutions on YouTube.

Some of those tools include:

AI-assisted editing to cut, caption, and localize videos faster.

to cut, caption, and localize videos faster. Shoppable formats so creators can tag products in Shorts, live streams, or long-form videos.

so creators can tag products in Shorts, live streams, or long-form videos. Dynamic recommendations that connect fans to creators’ merch, collabs, or affiliate links.

Filipino creators from lifestyle vlogger Viy Cortez to gaming group Team Payaman are experimenting with these features. For audiences, this makes product discovery part of the entertainment. For creators, it means more time to focus on storytelling and more ways to earn.

Brands: Smarter, not louder

While brands remain part of the picture, the shift isn’t about bombarding audiences with ads; it’s about fitting into the larger digital ecosystem.

AI-driven campaigns like Video Reach and Demand Gen help stretch ad budgets, but more importantly, they allow brands to participate in the moments that matter to viewers and creators alike.

“Effectiveness isn’t just a Manila story anymore,” Loh noted, pointing to geo-boosting features that help businesses connect with regional audiences. “AI is helping brands reach the entire archipelago.”

The bigger picture

AI is also changing how Filipinos search and shop. Google’s AI Overviews and conversational AI Mode make search more intuitive, while the Commerce Media Network links search, YouTube, and shopping platforms into a single journey— from curiosity to checkout.

But as Del Gallego emphasized, the promise of AI isn’t just technical. It’s cultural. “This is arguably the most exciting time to be in our industry,” she said. “And it’s not just about technology; it’s about the connections we can build.”

From screens to daily life

Ultimately, these AI-powered tools are designed for everyone in the digital ecosystem: the consumer, the creator, and the brand. What makes the Philippines unique is how quickly these innovations are being absorbed into everyday habits, whether watching YouTube on the family TV, shopping through a favorite creator’s live stream, or searching for the best deal online.

Far from being abstract, AI is steadily weaving itself into the rhythms of Filipino life, reshaping how people discover, share, and connect in a country already known for its creativity and community.

