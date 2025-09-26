The post Google’s Secret Weapon for AI? A Bitcoin Mining Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has acquired a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining. The move underscores the growing intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The acquisition, announced Thursday, accompanies a $3 billion multi-year agreement for Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform that builds and operates HPC clusters for major companies, to lease computing capacity from Cipher’s Texas site. Google Backs Major Texas Data Center Expansion The deal highlights growing convergence between AI platforms and crypto mining. Cipher Mining will deliver 168 megawatts of computing power to Fluidstack, supported by up to 244 MW of gross capacity, at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas. The site can expand to 500 MW and spans 587 acres, offering space for long-term growth. Sponsored Sponsored Under the terms, Google will guarantee $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to Cipher. In exchange, it will receive warrants for roughly 24 million shares of Cipher common stock. This makes Google a significant minority investor while supporting financing for one of the largest AI-ready mining facilities in the U.S. Cipher CEO Tyler Page described the partnership as a milestone for the company’s high-performance computing ambitions. “This collaboration allows us to scale our infrastructure while serving frontier AI workloads efficiently,” he said. This move mirrors Google’s earlier investment in TeraWulf in August, when it secured an 8% stake in exchange for guaranteeing $1.8 billion of Fluidstack lease obligations for TeraWulf’s 200 MW AI hosting capacity. That deal helped TeraWulf shift from purely Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing, setting a precedent for Google’s dual focus on crypto and AI data centers. Miners Accelerate Shift Toward AI Infra Analysts suggest this investment could speed up AI and crypto mining blending. With Google’s backing, Cipher gains capital and credibility, which may encourage other miners to expand into AI hosting. The deal… The post Google’s Secret Weapon for AI? A Bitcoin Mining Company appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has acquired a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining. The move underscores the growing intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The acquisition, announced Thursday, accompanies a $3 billion multi-year agreement for Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform that builds and operates HPC clusters for major companies, to lease computing capacity from Cipher’s Texas site. Google Backs Major Texas Data Center Expansion The deal highlights growing convergence between AI platforms and crypto mining. Cipher Mining will deliver 168 megawatts of computing power to Fluidstack, supported by up to 244 MW of gross capacity, at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas. The site can expand to 500 MW and spans 587 acres, offering space for long-term growth. Sponsored Sponsored Under the terms, Google will guarantee $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to Cipher. In exchange, it will receive warrants for roughly 24 million shares of Cipher common stock. This makes Google a significant minority investor while supporting financing for one of the largest AI-ready mining facilities in the U.S. Cipher CEO Tyler Page described the partnership as a milestone for the company’s high-performance computing ambitions. “This collaboration allows us to scale our infrastructure while serving frontier AI workloads efficiently,” he said. This move mirrors Google’s earlier investment in TeraWulf in August, when it secured an 8% stake in exchange for guaranteeing $1.8 billion of Fluidstack lease obligations for TeraWulf’s 200 MW AI hosting capacity. That deal helped TeraWulf shift from purely Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing, setting a precedent for Google’s dual focus on crypto and AI data centers. Miners Accelerate Shift Toward AI Infra Analysts suggest this investment could speed up AI and crypto mining blending. With Google’s backing, Cipher gains capital and credibility, which may encourage other miners to expand into AI hosting. The deal…

Google’s Secret Weapon for AI? A Bitcoin Mining Company

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 09:33
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1161-6.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016957-0.95%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.00%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03641-0.81%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10882-1.24%

Google has acquired a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining. The move underscores the growing intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The acquisition, announced Thursday, accompanies a $3 billion multi-year agreement for Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform that builds and operates HPC clusters for major companies, to lease computing capacity from Cipher’s Texas site.

Google Backs Major Texas Data Center Expansion

The deal highlights growing convergence between AI platforms and crypto mining. Cipher Mining will deliver 168 megawatts of computing power to Fluidstack, supported by up to 244 MW of gross capacity, at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas. The site can expand to 500 MW and spans 587 acres, offering space for long-term growth.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Under the terms, Google will guarantee $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to Cipher. In exchange, it will receive warrants for roughly 24 million shares of Cipher common stock. This makes Google a significant minority investor while supporting financing for one of the largest AI-ready mining facilities in the U.S.

Cipher CEO Tyler Page described the partnership as a milestone for the company’s high-performance computing ambitions. “This collaboration allows us to scale our infrastructure while serving frontier AI workloads efficiently,” he said.

This move mirrors Google’s earlier investment in TeraWulf in August, when it secured an 8% stake in exchange for guaranteeing $1.8 billion of Fluidstack lease obligations for TeraWulf’s 200 MW AI hosting capacity. That deal helped TeraWulf shift from purely Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing, setting a precedent for Google’s dual focus on crypto and AI data centers.

Miners Accelerate Shift Toward AI Infra

Analysts suggest this investment could speed up AI and crypto mining blending. With Google’s backing, Cipher gains capital and credibility, which may encourage other miners to expand into AI hosting. The deal may also intensify competition in Texas, an attractive state for its low energy costs and deregulated grid.

The agreement includes two five-year extension options, potentially lifting total contracted revenue to $7 billion. As the AI industry grows rapidly, this move signals a new era of hybrid projects that merge financial, computational, and energy-intensive sectors.

Cipher Mining stock performance YTD / Source: Yahoo Finance

A mid-September analysis by The Miner Mag showed that Bitcoin mining stocks extended their recovery and outperformed Bitcoin. The trend was partly explained by investors rewarding companies that pivot toward GPU and AI services.

Cipher Mining (CIFR) shares surged from $14 to $17 on the day. They later retreated to close at $11.66. Year-to-date, the stock has climbed about 151.3%.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/googles-secret-weapon-for-ai-a-bitcoin-mining-company/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.01012-22.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.073-6.60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON