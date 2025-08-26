Grayscale Avalanche Trust Converts to Spot ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 15:46
NEAR
NEAR$2.427-2.76%
Threshold
T$0.0159-4.04%
U
U$0.01162+1.04%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00233-4.89%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005197+3.75%

Quick Highlights

  • Grayscale plans to convert its Avalanche Trust into a spot ETF.
  • Up to 85% of the fund’s assets could be used for staking.
  • VanEck is also eyeing an AVAX-based ETF, signaling rising competition.

Grayscale Moves to Launch Avalanche Spot ETF with Plans for More Altcoin Funds

Grayscale Investments has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Avalanche Trust into a spot ETF, continuing its efforts to expand into altcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Source: sec.gov

This move comes after the company successfully launched similar products based on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Grayscale first launched the Avalanche Trust in late August 2024 as a closed-end fund that exclusively invested in Avalanche (AVAX). Since then, it has expanded its focus to include a broader range of altcoins.

Future Plans: Expanding the ETF Portfolio

Grayscale has big plans to keep growing its ETF portfolio. The company aims to launch additional funds based on other altcoins in the near future.

According to the latest S-1 filing with the SEC on August 22, 2025, the Avalanche Trust will issue and redeem shares in cash. Coinbase will act as the custodian, while BNY Mellon will manage the trust and serve as the transfer agent.

In addition to its primary investment focus, Grayscale is also looking to increase the income potential of its trust. The filing mentions the possibility of generating additional returns through staking, and if approved, the fund plans to use up to 85% of its managed assets for this purpose. This new feature promises to give the trust a unique advantage in the altcoin space.

Rising Competition in the AVAX ETF Market

Grayscale isn’t alone in its interest in launching an AVAX-based fund. VanEck, another prominent financial firm, has also filed an application to offer a similar product.

Their filing also highlights the potential for staking, further showcasing the growing appeal of AVAX ETFs in the market.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10713/grayscale-avalanche-trust-set-for-sec-approved-spot-etf-launch-with-staking-potential

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Ethereum
ETH$4,441.04-2.36%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005001-1.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016332-6.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.428-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21436-1.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism