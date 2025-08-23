Grayscale, Bitwise, and other asset management companies submitted revised S-1 documents for XRP spot ETFs

PANews reported on August 23rd that asset management firms Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary, CoinShares, Franklin, 21Shares, and WisdomTree have submitted revised S-1 filings for XRP spot ETFs, according to The Block. The updated filings change the structure of some funds, allowing for the creation of XRP or cash, and redemptions in cash or in-kind, rather than simply cash creation and redemption.

“[The filings] are almost certainly in response to the SEC’s feedback,” said James Seyffart, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg. “That’s a good sign, but it’s also largely expected.”