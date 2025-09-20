Grayscale just rolled out a multi-asset crypto ETP on NYSE Arca, introducing a fund that tracks five major cryptocurrencies. This offers a fresh approach for tapping into diversified exposure across the digital-asset class. According to a September 19 press release,…Grayscale just rolled out a multi-asset crypto ETP on NYSE Arca, introducing a fund that tracks five major cryptocurrencies. This offers a fresh approach for tapping into diversified exposure across the digital-asset class. According to a September 19 press release,…

Grayscale debuts first U.S. multi-asset crypto ETF on NYSE Arca

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/20 03:37
Grayscale just rolled out a multi-asset crypto ETP on NYSE Arca, introducing a fund that tracks five major cryptocurrencies. This offers a fresh approach for tapping into diversified exposure across the digital-asset class.

Summary
  • Grayscale launched the first U.S. multi-asset crypto ETF, listed on NYSE Arca.
  • The ETF tracks Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano, covering over 90% of crypto market cap.
  • The product shifts from OTC to exchange-traded, improving liquidity and access.

According to a September 19 press release, the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF ticker kicked off trading on the NYSE Arca this Friday. It’s now the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded product that holds more than two digital assets.

The fund mirrors an index curated by CoinDesk Indices and includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). Shifting from its earlier over-the-counter listing, this move marks a major step up in accessibility and liquidity for the established product.

A first-of-its-kind product with broad market reach

Developed by Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital-asset manager, GDLC tracks the five most liquid and widely traded assets and is engineered to provide concentrated exposure to the market’s established leaders.

According to data from CoinDesk Indices as of late August, this basket captures more than 90% of the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization, a figure calculated by excluding stablecoins and memecoins from the top 100 tokens. This offers a pure play on the core value drivers of the digital-asset ecosystem through a single, tradable security.

The launch represents a maturation in how institutional and mainstream investors can access crypto. Instead of navigating the complexities of multiple wallets and exchanges, investors now have a streamlined vehicle for a diversified crypto strategy.

Despite its scope, GDLC is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This means the product does not offer the same regulatory protections or operate under the same strict guidelines as traditional ’40 Act–registered ETFs or mutual funds.

