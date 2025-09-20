Grayscale files revised S-1 to convert Dogecoin Trust into an ETF, Arca proposes amendments to its Ethereum Trust

PANews reported on September 20th that Grayscale has filed an amended S-1 to convert its closed-end Dogecoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to the filing, Grayscale will select Coinbase as the lead broker-dealer and custodian for the Dogecoin ETF. If approved, the ETF will trade on the NYSE Arca Exchange under the ticker symbol GDOG. Previously, the NYSE Arca Exchange had submitted an application to trade the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust.

Meanwhile, NYSE Arca has also submitted a proposal to amend the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and its “mini” version so that they can trade under the recently approved “universal listing standard” that would reduce strict oversight by the U.S. SEC.