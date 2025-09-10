Grayscale Files S-1 for Hedera ETF, S-3s for Litecoin and BCH With SEC

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/10 17:16
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$586.4+0.60%
XRP
XRP$2.9705-1.11%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03636+0.11%
  • Grayscale filed new ETF documents for Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, aiming for broader access.
  • SEC backlog grows with 92 pending crypto ETF proposals, heavy interest in Solana and XRP.

Grayscale has stepped up its push into exchange-traded funds, submitting three applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The company filed an S-1 for Hedera (HBAR) and S-3 forms for Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The filings outline Grayscale’s plan to change its existing Trust products for these tokens into ETFs, a process it already used with Bitcoin and Ethereum during 2024. This conversion would allow easier trading of these assets on widely used exchanges and improve access for both institutional and retail investors.

Earlier in 2025, Nasdaq had already submitted a 19b-4 application to list Grayscale’s Hedera Trust. That effort was referenced in the S-1 registration for HBAR. The filing states,

Grayscale’s Growing Push in Altcoin ETFs

Alongside the Hedera filing, the New York Stock Exchange moved to convert the firm’s Litecoin Trust into an ETF. In the Litecoin prospectus, Grayscale highlighted: 

The filing for a Bitcoin Cash ETF also followed this approach, submitted under proposed Generic Listing Standards that still await regulatory approval. None of the 19b-4 applications connected with these products has received approval to date.

In a recent update, CNF reported that Grayscale has also applied for a Chainlink ETF, aiming to qualify for a NYSE Arca listing without the need for a standalone 19b-4 application. The firm stated, 

SEC Backlog Grows to 92 Pending ETF Applications

The SEC is facing a large number of applications for digital asset ETFs in 2025. By July 31, at least 31 proposals for “spot altcoin ETFs” had been submitted. These include tokens such as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Avalanche, and BNB.

By August 29, the number of pending crypto-related ETF products had reached 92, waiting for the SEC to make a decision. Most of the institutional interest focused on Solana, with eight applications filed, while XRP had seven applications.

Grayscale has reasons to move forward despite delays. In 2024, after legal battles with regulators, its Bitcoin Trust became the first US spot Bitcoin ETF on NYSE Arca. With its new filings, the company is now trying to bring the same success to other major digital assets.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.012+66.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1493-7.95%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06133-1.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.1+0.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion