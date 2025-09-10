Grayscale Files S-1 for Hedera ETF, S-3s for Litecoin and BCH With SEC

Grayscale filed new ETF documents for Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, aiming for broader access.

SEC backlog grows with 92 pending crypto ETF proposals, heavy interest in Solana and XRP.

Grayscale has stepped up its push into exchange-traded funds, submitting three applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The company filed an S-1 for Hedera (HBAR) and S-3 forms for Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

The filings outline Grayscale’s plan to change its existing Trust products for these tokens into ETFs, a process it already used with Bitcoin and Ethereum during 2024. This conversion would allow easier trading of these assets on widely used exchanges and improve access for both institutional and retail investors.

Earlier in 2025, Nasdaq had already submitted a 19b-4 application to list Grayscale’s Hedera Trust. That effort was referenced in the S-1 registration for HBAR. The filing states,

Grayscale’s Growing Push in Altcoin ETFs

Alongside the Hedera filing, the New York Stock Exchange moved to convert the firm’s Litecoin Trust into an ETF. In the Litecoin prospectus, Grayscale highlighted:

The filing for a Bitcoin Cash ETF also followed this approach, submitted under proposed Generic Listing Standards that still await regulatory approval. None of the 19b-4 applications connected with these products has received approval to date.

In a recent update, CNF reported that Grayscale has also applied for a Chainlink ETF, aiming to qualify for a NYSE Arca listing without the need for a standalone 19b-4 application. The firm stated,

SEC Backlog Grows to 92 Pending ETF Applications

The SEC is facing a large number of applications for digital asset ETFs in 2025. By July 31, at least 31 proposals for “spot altcoin ETFs” had been submitted. These include tokens such as XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Avalanche, and BNB.

By August 29, the number of pending crypto-related ETF products had reached 92, waiting for the SEC to make a decision. Most of the institutional interest focused on Solana, with eight applications filed, while XRP had seven applications.

Grayscale has reasons to move forward despite delays. In 2024, after legal battles with regulators, its Bitcoin Trust became the first US spot Bitcoin ETF on NYSE Arca. With its new filings, the company is now trying to bring the same success to other major digital assets.

