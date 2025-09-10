Grayscale files S-3 for Litecoin ETF

Key Takeaways

Grayscale has filed an S-3 registration statement with regulators for a Litecoin ETF.

The ETF would track the digital asset Litecoin, one of the older cryptocurrencies.

Grayscale Investments filed an S-3 registration statement with securities regulators for a Litecoin exchange-traded fund.

The filing represents Grayscale’s effort to launch an ETF tracking the digital asset Litecoin, which ranks among the older crypto assets in the market. An S-3 form allows companies to register securities for public offering using a simplified process.

The move follows Grayscale’s pattern of pursuing ETF conversions and launches for various crypto assets beyond Bitcoin. The company has previously filed similar registration statements for other digital asset ETFs as part of its broader strategy to offer regulated investment products.