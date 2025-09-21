Grayscale Launches First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto ETF on NYSE Arca

Grayscale launches first U.S. multi-asset crypto ETF, GDLC, on NYSE Arca, offering regulated access to top digital assets.

Grayscale has launched a historic crypto investment product on NYSE Arca. The first American-based multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) is called the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC). It provides access to five of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Grayscale ETF Brings Transparency and Liquidity to Crypto Market

This release has been a significant move in the right direction of Grayscale and the crypto industry as a whole. The ETF will offer investors an integrated method of investing in the crypto market. Actually, the five cryptocurrencies in GDLC have more than 90% of the aggregate capital of the digital asset category.

Grayscale states that the fund is simple, transparent and liquid. In contrast to the earlier crypto investment products, GDLC trades on the stock exchange, providing investors with convenient and quicker access to crypto exposure with the help of standard brokerage accounts.

Notably, the fund is adjusted every quarter to remain consistent with the best and most liquid crypto holdings. It is ranked after the CoinDesk 5 Index, which is an index, developed by CoinDesk Indices, a leading index provider in the crypto industry. This will keep the portfolio abreast with the fast moving digital asset environment.

CEO of Grayscale Peter Mintzberg described the launch as a historic milestone. According to him, the ETF is a product of close to ten years of effort in response to investor need to have access to a variety of valuable and dependable crypto assets. He pointed out that additional investors are utilizing ETP structures to make their crypto investments because they are easy and have inbuilt regulatory control.

Grayscale’s Multi-Asset ETF Seen as Blueprint for Future Crypto Funds

To date, GDLC has been performing well in 2025 with a growth of over 40 percent. It is important to note that since June, it has also performed better by approximately 11 percent than Bitcoin. This can be largely attributed to the fact that other assets within the fund, such as Solana and Cardano, have recorded impressive gains over the last few months, with both of them recording substantial price gains.

Consequently, some analysts in the market predict that the introduction of GDLC may create a new trend in crypto investment funds in the U.S. Financial analysts are of the opinion that the introduction of GDLC will lead to the introduction of other similar ETFs.

As an example, when a similar standard was introduced on the traditional ETFs, Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, reported on social media that in the case of traditional ETFs, the number of new launches increased three times. According to this trend, he suggests that more than 100 new crypto ETFs will be supported in the next year.

