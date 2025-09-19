Grayscale Launches GDLC ETF Tracking CoinDesk 5 Index

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Grayscale announced the listing of its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF ( GDLC ) on NYSE Arca , becoming the first multi-asset exchange-traded product in the United States to cover the five major crypto assets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP , Solana , and Cardano ). The ETF tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, which is adjusted quarterly and currently covers over 90% of the crypto market capitalization. PANews reported on September 19th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Grayscale announced the listing of its CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF ( GDLC ) on NYSE Arca , becoming the first multi-asset exchange-traded product in the United States to cover the five major crypto assets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP , Solana , and Cardano ). The ETF tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, which is adjusted quarterly and currently covers over 90% of the crypto market capitalization.