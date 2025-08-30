Grayscale Moves Forward with Polkadot and Cardano Spot ETFs

Key Points: Grayscale files for Polkadot and Cardano spot ETFs with U.S. SEC.

Grayscale has filed for spot ETFs for Polkadot and Cardano with the U.S. SEC, aiming to expand regulated altcoin investment options.

The filing signifies increased institutional interest, potentially boosting market sentiment and expanding access to digital assets like DOT and ADA, pending regulatory approval.

Grayscale Targets Nasdaq and NYSE Arca for ETF Listings

Grayscale Investments, a prominent crypto asset manager, is targeting the launch of spot ETFs for Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). The registrations, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nominate Coinbase as the asset custodian, confirming CoinDesk as the index provider. Grayscale’s drive into altcoin ETFs reflects industry trends towards broader regulatory acceptance.

These passive ETFs offer direct exposure to Polkadot’s and Cardano’s market movements. The planned listing venues are Nasdaq and NYSE Arca. This strategic expansion implies potential advantages for institutional investors seeking regulated access to these assets.

Community responses are notable by absence, with silence from Grayscale’s CEO Michael Sonnenshein, Polkadot’s Gavin Wood, and Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson on social media and official channels. The absence of comments might reflect a cautious stance amidst regulatory scrutiny.

Polkadot and Cardano Pricing Amid Grayscale’s ETF Filings

Did you know? The filing reflects a growing trend of crypto ETFs aiming to capture institutional interest, reminiscent of Grayscale’s prior Bitcoin trust vehicles that opened new avenues for digital asset investments.

As of August 30, 2025, Polkadot (DOT) is priced at $3.80 with a market cap of 6.13 billion USD, illustrating minor impacts post-filing. Its 24-hour trading volume is 465.71 million USD, showing a 17.88% change. Market movements depict a 3.69% drop over a day, while 7-day and 90-day trends saw a decline of 7.24% and 7.00%, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap.

Polkadot(DOT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:37 UTC on August 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest these filings might influence regulated altcoin products, much like previous Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF precedents. Continued monitoring of SEC’s regulatory responses is essential for assessing the ripple effects on broader cryptocurrency markets and investor sentiment.