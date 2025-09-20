Grayscale Pushes Dogecoin ETF Plans Forward With New SEC Filing

Altcoins

Grayscale has taken another step toward bringing Dogecoin to Wall Street’s mainstream investment vehicles.

The digital asset manager submitted a revised S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, outlining its proposal to transform the existing closed-end Grayscale Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF.

The filing confirms Coinbase will serve as both prime broker and custodian for the fund. If the product wins approval, it will be listed on NYSE Arca under the ticker GDOG. The exchange has already filed a separate application to host the fund, adding to the momentum behind Grayscale’s efforts.

Dogecoin was not the only focus of regulatory paperwork this week. NYSE Arca also sought amendments for Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust and its smaller “mini” version, asking that they fall under recently approved “general listing standards.” These standards, adopted by the SEC just days ago, loosen oversight conditions and are expected to accelerate the rollout of crypto ETFs.

The timing of the move is notable. The SEC has just cleared new guidelines making it easier for cryptocurrency funds to trade on U.S. exchanges, provided the underlying asset has futures contracts listed on a regulated market for at least six months. Grayscale emphasized that Dogecoin already meets this condition, with both futures and options contracts actively trading on CFTC-regulated platforms.

Competition in the sector is heating up. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have already won regulatory approval to launch the first U.S. Dogecoin-themed ETFs, while Grayscale recently expanded its footprint with a multi-asset crypto index fund covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano.

For now, all eyes are on whether regulators will sign off on GDOG. Approval would mark another milestone for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, potentially giving investors a new gateway into Dogecoin through a fully regulated exchange-traded product.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

