Grayscale resubmits updated S-1 on Dogecoin ETF, NYSE Arca seeks amendments of Ethereum trust, raising crypto ETF buzz. Grayscale has made a significant move towards registering a Doge coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by filing an amended S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC.  The filing seeks to change its closed-ended Dogecoin Trust to a spot […] The post Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Grayscale resubmits updated S-1 on Dogecoin ETF, NYSE Arca seeks amendments of Ethereum trust, raising crypto ETF buzz. Grayscale has made a significant move towards registering a Doge coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by filing an amended S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC.  The filing seeks to change its closed-ended Dogecoin Trust to a spot […] The post Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 18:00
1
1$0.007397-23.33%
Union
U$0.011313-14.69%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08392-13.83%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175459-5.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004737-9.00%

Grayscale resubmits updated S-1 on Dogecoin ETF, NYSE Arca seeks amendments of Ethereum trust, raising crypto ETF buzz.

Grayscale has made a significant move towards registering a Doge coin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by filing an amended S-1 registration statement with the U.S. SEC. 

The filing seeks to change its closed-ended Dogecoin Trust to a spot ETF and list on the NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GDOG.

At the same time, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and the mini version have been proposed to be amended by NYSE Arca. 

These amendments will bring the Ethereum trusts into the newly granted universal listing standards that are aimed at making the SEC regulation process easier to manage.

Grayscale Dogecoin ETF Shuffles the Cryptocurrency Markets.

The updated S-1 is an indicator of Grayscale still striving to increase the number of people with access to crypto assets through regulated financial products. 

The fact that Coinbase was selected as the primary broker-dealer and custodian of the Dogecoin ETF points to the fact that the company was trying to increase the trust of both institutional and retail investors.

The supporters of Grayscale claim that the Dogecoin Trust is not a registered investment business according to the Investment Company Act of 1940. 

The filing also takes advantage of recent SEC requirements that six months of regulated futures market of digital assets are required, which Dogecoin allegedly fulfills.

The new Dogecoin ETF is based on new excitement in the crypto ETF industry following the recent approval of XRP and Dogecoin-based ETFs. 

Analysts perceive this as a window that may be followed by a rush of new crypto ETF launches on large American exchanges and expanded access to mainstream investors.

NYSE Arca Refines the Ethereum Trusts under the new listing regulations.

The filing by NYSE Arca aims to amend the organization of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETFs to fit within the recently adopted universal listing standards framework by the SEC. These reforms will facilitate the trade requirements and will also decrease regulatory burdens.

The change in regulation indicates a wider organizational tendency in the industry to list crypto products in a more standardized way, with more straightforward, simplified regulations.

 It would also bring additional capital into Ethereum-based ETFs, which would increase market liquidity and investor decisions.

Both Grayscale and NYSE Arca amendment filings indicate a strategic intention to move a range of crypto funds near regulatory fit and diversify their product offering with available and novel products.

The developments highlight how the investor demand for cryptocurrency exposure via regulated vehicles is changing. 

They are also evidence of an SEC position possibly thawing to crypto ETFs with the maturing market.

 

The post Grayscale Revamps Dogecoin ETF Bid Amid NYSE Arca’s Ethereum Changes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.