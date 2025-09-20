Grayscale Rolls Out First Multi-Token Crypto ETF In The US

Digital asset investment platform Grayscale, is making significant headlines in the cryptocurrency space with the launch of the first multi-token exchange-traded fund (ETF) available in the United States.

The Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “GDLC,” combines the five largest and most liquid digital assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Grayscale CEO Declares New Era Of Crypto Index Investing

Peter Mintzberg, CEO of Grayscale, emphasized the nature of this new launch, suggesting it heralds a new era of crypto index investing.

In an interview with CNBC, he stated, “We are typically in the first mover position. Grayscale will continue innovating at scale for investors to access the fastest growing asset class of the last 10 years.”

The increasing demand for diversified exposure to cryptocurrencies is evident among both institutional and retail investors amid rising prices.

The movement towards mainstream acceptance of digital assets has gained momentum, particularly under the Trump administration, which facilitated the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in retirement plans and a new regulatory framework.

The GDLC fund allocates approximately 70% of its assets to Bitcoin and 20% to Ether, and it has been trading in various forms since 2018, most recently in over-the-counter markets.

In 2025, Grayscale’s GDLC has already achieved major growth, surging over 40% as many cryptocurrencies reach record highs. Notably, the fund has outperformed Bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, thanks to the strong performance of its other constituent assets.

Analyst Predicts Over 100 New Crypto ETFs

Experts are optimistic that this new standard will streamline the process for launching similar products, potentially ushering in a wave of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds.

Eric Balchunas, a Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg, noted on social media that the last time a generic listing standard was implemented for ETFs, the number of launches tripled. He predicts a surge of over 100 crypto ETFs could enter the market in the coming year.

Supporters of this initiative argue that it could position digital assets on equal footing with traditional financial products, a goal that past SEC commissions have been hesitant to embrace.

Greg Xethalis, General Counsel at MultiCoin Capital, commented on the SEC’s previous regulatory stance, noting that prior commissions often used regulatory frameworks as a means of imposing merit regulations on well-established product structures, despite the novelty of the underlying assets.

He remarked, “As shown by the Bitcoin ETP launch, the market wants this product option, and this latest move both heeds that call and is a welcome return to normal course at the Commission.”

In addition to the GDLC launch, the SEC is reportedly on the verge of approving Bitwise’s BITW, an index fund that tracks the top ten cryptocurrencies by weighted market capitalization.

Next month, the SEC is also expected to consider a series of individual spot crypto ETPs, including those focused on Ethereum staking, Litecoin (LTC), Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com