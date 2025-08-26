Grayscale Seeks SEC Nod for Spot Avalanche ETF on Nasdaq

Grayscale Investments has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Avalanche Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund tracking the price of Avalanche’s AVAX token.

The proposed AVAX ETF would be listed on Nasdaq, with Coinbase Custody Trust Company named as custodian and Coinbase Inc. involved in additional service roles, according to the filing. The application extends Grayscale’s line-up of single-asset cryptocurrency products and underscores continued efforts to secure regulated vehicles for digital-asset exposure.

