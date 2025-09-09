Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Chainlink ETF Launch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:18
Key Points:
  • Grayscale files S-1 for Chainlink ETF as part of asset expansion.
  • Chainlink’s market response shows 5% price rise to $23.14.
  • Link’s market cap growing influence on broader crypto market trends.

Grayscale has filed an S-1 with the U.S. SEC to convert its Chainlink Trust into a spot ETF for trading on NYSE Arca, confirmed on September 5, 2025.

This application signifies expanding avenues for cryptocurrency investments within regulated frameworks, potentially boosting Chainlink’s market presence and institutional adoption, amid rising regulatory clarity in digital assets.

Grayscale’s Strategic Move: Transforming Chainlink Trust into ETF

Grayscale Investments, led by CEO Michael Sonnenshein, has submitted an S-1 application to the SEC aiming to transition the Grayscale Chainlink Trust into a spot Chainlink ETF. This mirrors Grayscale’s earlier strategies with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and involves Coinbase Custody for institutional management. Chainlink’s market value surged approximately 5% to $23.14 following the ETF filing announcement. Such immediate reactions underscore the potential impact on LINK’s market positioning. Community discussions on platforms like Reddit and Discord reflect positive speculation regarding increased financial legitimacy for Chainlink. However, no impactful declarations have come from key opinion leaders or developers yet.

Chainlink’s market response shows 5% price rise to $23.14.

Chainlink’s Market Momentum: Historical Context and Expert Insights

Did you know? Chainlink’s ETF filing mimics the structure of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, which saw a notable 20% price increase within two weeks post-approval.

As of September 8, 2025, Chainlink is priced at $23.11 with a market cap of $15.67 billion, constituting 0.40% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Chainlink’s trading volume today is $921.79 million, showing an 87.39% hike. LINK’s 90-day price boost stands at 53.04%.

Chainlink(LINK), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:39 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert insights from Coincu suggest that the Chainlink ETF might foster heightened mainstream adoption and liquidity provisions for LINK, streamlining regulated access to oracle-based solutions. This aligns with historical patterns seen in prior ETF market introductions.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/grayscale-chainlink-etf-filing/

