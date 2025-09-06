Grayscale XRP Trust NAV Surges Over 400% in a Year

Leading asset manager Grayscale Investments has taken to X to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Grayscale XRP Trust. In its X post, Grayscale marked the first anniversary of the XRP Trust, an investment vehicle that enables accredited investors to gain exposure to XRP without directly purchasing the token. The post highlighted XRP’s strengths, noting that it is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is known for its speed and low-cost payments. XRP History on Grayscale For context, Grayscale first introduced the XRP Trust in March 2018, offering accredited investors structured exposure to XRP through a private placement. However, the asset manager dissolved the Trust in January 2021 due to the challenging market conditions stemming from the Ripple case. Following the release of the final judgment, which gave Ripple a partial victory over the SEC, Grayscale relaunched its XRP Trust in September 2024. Strong Performance as NAV Soars Over 400% It has been one year since the company relaunched the investment vehicle. Notably, the Grayscale XRP Trust has recorded an impressive performance since its relaunch a year ago. In just one year, the Trust’s net asset value (NAV) per share has surged from its initial $10.85 to the current rate of $55.79, marking a 414% increase. As of September 5, the NAV had spiked 2.50% compared to the previous day’s value. Data from Grayscale shows that the company has issued approximately 301,500 shares to investors in the Trust, with each share representing roughly 19.5 XRP. At press time, the Trust had an AUM of $16.82 million. Grayscale XRP Trust performanceGrayscale XRP Trust performance Spot ETF Move Despite the remarkable performance of the XRP Trust, Grayscale is pushing to convert the product into a spot-based exchange-traded fund (ETF). In January, it filed an S-1 document with the SEC to facilitate this conversion. This comes several months after Grayscale successfully converted its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts into spot ETFs. Now, the company is attempting to do the same for XRP, with shares of the ETF expected to launch on the Nasdaq once approved. However, the SEC has delayed its decision on its potential approval. Recently, Grayscale updated its application to allow authorized participants to redeem and create the ETF shares in XRP, cash, or in-kind. In the meantime, the SEC has a final deadline of October 2025 to decide whether to approve or disapprove Grayscale’s request to convert the XRP Trust into a spot ETF.