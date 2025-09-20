The post Grayscale’s ETF offering ADA and XRP captures $22M trading volume in market debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund ETF (GDLC) recorded nearly $22 million in trading volume during its Sept. 19 debut, with 381,298 shares changing hands as the multi-token basket fund launched on NYSE Arca. The debut volume is aligned with recent crypto ETF launches, including the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF that captured $6 million during its Sept. 18 opening hour. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas previously noted that most ETFs typically see less than $1 million in debut volume, making GDLC’s performance particularly strong for a new crypto product. GDLC provides varying exposure to five major digital assets through a single regulated vehicle, comprising 72% Bitcoin, 17% Ethereum, 6% XRP, 4% Solana, and 1% Cardano. The fund manages over $931 million in assets, making it one of the largest diversified crypto investment products available to US investors. Regulatory path to launch The ETF conversion required navigating complex regulatory approval processes after the SEC initially imposed a stay order following July approval. The regulator lifted restrictions only after the SEC revealed generic listing standards on Sept. 18, designed to streamline future crypto ETF approvals across Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE. The new framework eliminates the need for individual Rule 19b-4 filings for each product, instead requiring only Form S-1 submissions with 75-day review periods. The standards aim to reduce delays while maintaining threshold requirements for market capitalization, trading volume, and liquidity that not all products will immediately satisfy. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg credited the SEC’s crypto task force for providing “regulatory clarity our industry deserves,” signaling improved cooperation between industry participants and regulators after years of contentious review processes. Basket-style crypto ETFs Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart projected that basket-style crypto ETFs could evolve into the second- or third-largest category of digital asset products, following single-asset Bitcoin funds that now manage over $100 billion. The… The post Grayscale’s ETF offering ADA and XRP captures $22M trading volume in market debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund ETF (GDLC) recorded nearly $22 million in trading volume during its Sept. 19 debut, with 381,298 shares changing hands as the multi-token basket fund launched on NYSE Arca. The debut volume is aligned with recent crypto ETF launches, including the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF that captured $6 million during its Sept. 18 opening hour. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas previously noted that most ETFs typically see less than $1 million in debut volume, making GDLC’s performance particularly strong for a new crypto product. GDLC provides varying exposure to five major digital assets through a single regulated vehicle, comprising 72% Bitcoin, 17% Ethereum, 6% XRP, 4% Solana, and 1% Cardano. The fund manages over $931 million in assets, making it one of the largest diversified crypto investment products available to US investors. Regulatory path to launch The ETF conversion required navigating complex regulatory approval processes after the SEC initially imposed a stay order following July approval. The regulator lifted restrictions only after the SEC revealed generic listing standards on Sept. 18, designed to streamline future crypto ETF approvals across Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE. The new framework eliminates the need for individual Rule 19b-4 filings for each product, instead requiring only Form S-1 submissions with 75-day review periods. The standards aim to reduce delays while maintaining threshold requirements for market capitalization, trading volume, and liquidity that not all products will immediately satisfy. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg credited the SEC’s crypto task force for providing “regulatory clarity our industry deserves,” signaling improved cooperation between industry participants and regulators after years of contentious review processes. Basket-style crypto ETFs Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart projected that basket-style crypto ETFs could evolve into the second- or third-largest category of digital asset products, following single-asset Bitcoin funds that now manage over $100 billion. The…

Grayscale’s ETF offering ADA and XRP captures $22M trading volume in market debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 07:33
Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund ETF (GDLC) recorded nearly $22 million in trading volume during its Sept. 19 debut, with 381,298 shares changing hands as the multi-token basket fund launched on NYSE Arca.

The debut volume is aligned with recent crypto ETF launches, including the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF that captured $6 million during its Sept. 18 opening hour.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas previously noted that most ETFs typically see less than $1 million in debut volume, making GDLC’s performance particularly strong for a new crypto product.

GDLC provides varying exposure to five major digital assets through a single regulated vehicle, comprising 72% Bitcoin, 17% Ethereum, 6% XRP, 4% Solana, and 1% Cardano.

The fund manages over $931 million in assets, making it one of the largest diversified crypto investment products available to US investors.

Regulatory path to launch

The ETF conversion required navigating complex regulatory approval processes after the SEC initially imposed a stay order following July approval.

The regulator lifted restrictions only after the SEC revealed generic listing standards on Sept. 18, designed to streamline future crypto ETF approvals across Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE.

The new framework eliminates the need for individual Rule 19b-4 filings for each product, instead requiring only Form S-1 submissions with 75-day review periods.

The standards aim to reduce delays while maintaining threshold requirements for market capitalization, trading volume, and liquidity that not all products will immediately satisfy.

Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg credited the SEC’s crypto task force for providing “regulatory clarity our industry deserves,” signaling improved cooperation between industry participants and regulators after years of contentious review processes.

Basket-style crypto ETFs

Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart projected that basket-style crypto ETFs could evolve into the second- or third-largest category of digital asset products, following single-asset Bitcoin funds that now manage over $100 billion.

The precedent demonstrates substantial investor appetite for regulated crypto exposure through traditional brokerage accounts.

Multiple issuers, including Bitwise, Hashdex, and Franklin Templeton, have submitted applications for similar multi-asset crypto funds, which are currently pending SEC approval. The generic listing standards could accelerate the process, potentially creating a new wave of diversified crypto investment products.

The ETF structure replaces GDLC’s previous closed-end format with in-kind creation and redemption mechanisms, providing better price discovery and reduced premiums or discounts to net asset value.

The strong debut volume suggests continued institutional and retail demand for crypto exposure through regulated investment vehicles.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/grayscales-etf-offering-ada-and-xrp-captures-22m-trading-volume-in-market-debut/

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/grayscales-etf-offering-ada-and-xrp-captures-22m-trading-volume-in-market-debut/
