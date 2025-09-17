Grayscale's Ethereum Mini Trust ETF address transferred 214,400 ETH to 67 new wallets

PANews reported on September 17 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, three hours ago, Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust ETF address transferred 214,400 ETH (US$967 million) to 67 new wallets, with 3,200 ETH per address.

Yu Jin said: "The amount of 3,200... looks very much like it will be used for PoS staking. However, it seems that the US has not yet approved the ETF's ETH staking. Are they getting some information and preparing for staking?"