Greeks.Live: About 880,000 Ethereum tokens will be withdrawn from staking by the end of this week, which may bring $2 billion in selling pressure per week

PANews reported on August 18 that the Greeks.Live Chinese community briefing showed that about 880,000 Ethereum tokens will be withdrawn from staking by the end of this week, which may bring $2 billion in selling pressure per week, and the price is expected to fall by 5%-7%.

In addition, the community recommends setting up hedging strategies when price fluctuations are relatively small, but be mindful of the risks associated with frequent trading. Regarding options trading, given the current high volatility of Ethereum, it is recommended to sell put options around $4,000, while also combining other strategies to mitigate potential unilateral market fluctuations.