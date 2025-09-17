Griffin AI Launches No-Code Agent Builder for Web3 and DeFi

The Agent Builder from Griffin AI was created specifically to aid with Web3 research and decision-making.

The Agent Builder, a no-code platform for developing and deploying AI agents especially made for Web3, was officially launched by Griffin AI, the platform for deploying and building AI agents in DeFi. The Agent Builder, which is based on Griffin AI’s crypto-native stack, enables developers, analysts, and communities to create customized assistants that integrate data, tools, live blockchain signals, and reasoning.

The Agent Builder from Griffin AI was created specifically to aid with Web3 research and decision-making. In particular, agents may be directly integrated with technical analysis models, real-time news ingestion, and crypto data APIs. They can also be configured with goals, guardrails, tone, and knowledge files.

Among the capabilities of Agent Builder are:

Crypto Data APIs – Real-time token prices, OHLCV history, liquidity, and pair analytics.

Technical Analysis Agents – Automated RSI, moving average, and Bollinger Band analysis across mid- and large-cap assets.

Web3 News API – Curated, entity-tagged feeds for rapid narrative tracking.

Podcast Intelligence – Summarized insights and timestamps from top crypto podcasts.

Focused Web Crawlers & Multi-Engine Search – From DAO forums to technical blogs, agents access and rank live information.

Knowledge Files – Upload documents to ground responses in specific contexts.

Griffin AI has handled over 5.2 million queries since its early access launch, drawn over 265,000 sign-ups, and helped create over 15,000 community-built agents. Due to the increasing need for intelligent agents that employ real-time crypto data, Griffin is now DeFi’s fastest-growing agent builder.

In addition to creating agents, the Community Agents Gallery offers a wide and expanding selection of user-built agents. Notable agents include the Portfolio Value Reporter, one of the most popular tools on the platform for monitoring wallet performance; Market Pulse, which correlates real-time token movements with breaking news; and Lumina, an AI analyst that determines if token buzz is controlled or natural.

You may access the Community Agents Showcase and the Griffin AI Agent Builder here. Anyone may begin creating crypto-native, no-code agents for free in a matter of minutes.

Griffin AI focuses in fusing blockchain technology with artificial intelligence, developing a cutting-edge platform for the deployment, utilization, and commercialization of decentralized AI agents. Griffin AI offers crucial tools for the creation and commercialization of autonomous AI agents in a DeFi environment, catering to both individual developers and non-technical creators and initiatives. Griffin AI is dedicated to spearheading the DeFAI landscape transition with strong and creative solutions.