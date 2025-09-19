Griffin AI Launches TEA Turbo, Turning Prompts To DeFi Transactions With 1inch And Uniswap Liquidity

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/19 02:24
Zurich, Switzerland, September 18th, 2025/Chainwire/--Griffin AI, the platform for deploying and building AI agents in DeFi, announced its launch of TEA Turbo, its Transaction Execution Agent that transforms prompts into ready-to-sign transactions on Ethereum. TEA Turbo brings deep liquidity through Uniswap and 1inch, integrating native lending via Aave, combining the clarity of dashboards with the simplicity of natural language.

DeFi’s multi-step processes, liquidity checks, route comparisons, and risk of misclicks can make transactions tedious and confusing for users. TEA Turbo eliminates friction for users simply by stating their desired transactions in plain language and automatically generating a clear, on-chain plan. The agent can validate balances, check liquidity venues, perform the necessary calculations, and present a transparent summary, then allows users to give final confirmation for execution in their own wallet. The final result is an agent that can execute real transactions using simple phrases like “Swap 30% of my USDC to ETH” or “Deposit idle USDC into Aave.”

At launch, users can swap tokens across Uniswap and 1inch, compare prices, deposit or withdraw from Aave pools, explore yield opportunities, send tokens with safety checks, and track balances directly in chat. TEA Turbo connects with MetaMask, WalletConnect, Ledger, and other common wallets, and is available now on Ethereum mainnet via the Griffin AI platform. It is free to use on griffinai.io, with standard network and protocol fees applying.

The user journey is meant to be as straightforward as possible: 

  1. State your intent in plain language.
  2. TEA Turbo builds the plan: validates balances, finds optimal liquidity, calculates outputs, and displays a human-readable proposal.
  3. Approve in your wallet: TEA Turbo never touches user wallets and cannot execute autonomously. Users confirm transactions in their wallet
  4. See the results: balances and statuses update after signing.

TEA Turbo is an expansion from Griffin AI’s earlier TEA Test release. By onboarding 1inch and Uniswap, the execution agent has improved routing, direct Aave deposits, and incorporates a deterministic reasoning tree that encodes common DeFi flows into fast, predictable steps. TEA Turbo has marked an 89% improvement in speed compared to its earlier iteration, going from 43.7 seconds to 4.98 seconds, delivering a “prompt → plan → proof → execute” experience.

TEA Turbo is part of Griffin AI’s larger agent ecosystem, which includes research agents and the no-code Agent Builder with more than 15,000 community-built agents. Future updates will see an expansion to additional networks, integrate more protocols, add advanced transaction types, and strengthen interoperability between execution, research, and risk agents.

About Griffin AI

Griffin AI specializes in integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating an innovative platform for the deployment, use, and monetization of decentralized AI agents.  Serving individual developers, non-technical creators and projects alike, Griffin AI provides essential tools for the development and monetization of autonomous AI agents within a DeFi environment. Griffin AI is committed to leading the transformation of the DeFAI landscape through robust and innovative solutions. 

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

