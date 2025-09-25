GriffinAI removes official GAIN liquidity from the BNB chain, while GAIN on the ETH chain remains unaffected

PANews reported on September 25th that GriffinAI has removed the official on-chain liquidity of $GAIN from the BNB Chain to protect user security. Officials also warned that any liquidity pools ( LPs ) created by the attacker are unofficial and pose security risks, and users should avoid interacting with them. $GAIN on the ETH chain was not affected.
