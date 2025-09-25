GriffinAI: We have requested all exchanges to suspend GAIN trading, deposits, and withdrawals on BSC

PANews reported on September 25th that GriffinAI has officially requested all exchanges to suspend $GAIN trading, deposits, and withdrawals on BSC to prevent the attacker and protect community security. The team is currently coordinating closely with exchanges and security partners to address the incident.

