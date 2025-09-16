Griffin’s No-code Agent Builder Goes Live as 15,000+ Community Agents Roll Out

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 21:00
griffin ai

Griffin AI has opened the doors to a new way of working with crypto data, rolling out a no-code Agent Builder that’s tailored for Web3. Rather than another generic chatbot, the product is built to let people, from analysts and developers to community members who don’t write code, stitch live blockchain signals, market data and specialist tools into custom AI assistants.

At its core, the Builder leans on what Griffin calls a “crypto-native” stack. That means agents don’t just read and summarize: they’re wired to live token prices, OHLCV histories, DEX liquidity metrics and pair analytics, and can run common TA scans like RSI, moving averages and Bollinger Bands across mid- and large-cap tokens.

Add in curated Web3 news feeds, podcast summaries, focused crawlers for DAO forums and technical blogs, plus the ability to upload knowledge files, and you get agents that can collect, rank and present the exact information a trader, researcher or DAO needs, fast.

“Crypto-native matters because agents built on live market signals and ecosystem data can act, not just summarize,” said Oliver Feldmeier, Founder of Griffin AI. “That’s the shift we’re seeing this quarter. Creators are building agents that track prices, follow narratives, and connect those insights directly to decision-making.”

It’s a practical pitch. Users can set objectives, guardrails and tone for each agent, ground replies with uploaded documents, and pull in live news and podcast takeaways without manually hunting for signals. For people whose day is squeezed between Discord threads, charts and long-form research, that shortcut can save hours.

Early Success

The early numbers are striking. Since early access, Griffin says it has attracted more than 265,000 sign-ups, supported the creation of 15,000+ community-built agents, and processed over 5.2 million requests, figures the company cites as evidence that demand for real-time, crypto-aware agents is growing quickly.

A Community Agents Gallery shows how people are using the Builder in the wild. Standouts include Lumina, an AI analyst meant to spot whether token hype looks organic or manufactured; Market Pulse, which aligns price moves with breaking news; and the Portfolio Value Reporter, a popular tool for tracking wallet performance. Those examples hint at the range: everything from market monitoring and sentiment checks to plain-old portfolio reporting.

Griffin positions the tool for a wide spectrum of users, including individual developers who want to prototype fast, non-technical creators who need actionable dashboards, and projects that want a turnkey assistant for research or community management. And because it’s no-code, a functioning agent can be up and running in minutes, the company says.

Beyond the product itself, Griffin frames the Builder as part of a broader push to merge AI and blockchain, what it calls the coming DeFAI landscape, enabling not just analysis but the creation and monetization of autonomous agents inside DeFi ecosystems. If you’re curious, the Agent Builder and the Community Agents Showcase are live and open: anyone can try building a crypto-native agent for free.

For many teams and creators, the question now is whether these community-built assistants will mature into reliable production tools, and how monetization, governance and safety will scale as more critical decisions get routed through agents. For the moment, Griffin’s momentum shows one clear thing: people want smarter, faster ways to turn Web3 signals into decisions.

