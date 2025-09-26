Elon Musk has said that Grok Vision on both iOS and Android can interpret what the camera sees. According to Musk, Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything the camera points at. According to the announcement made on X, Grok Vision is smart and fast. The post reads, “Grok analyzes what you see, explains it, […]Elon Musk has said that Grok Vision on both iOS and Android can interpret what the camera sees. According to Musk, Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything the camera points at. According to the announcement made on X, Grok Vision is smart and fast. The post reads, “Grok analyzes what you see, explains it, […]

Grok Vision can now interpret what your camera sees, Elon Musk

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 21:33
GROK
GROK$0.001011-1.07%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002826-2.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-9.67%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000008962-0.62%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004506-3.03%

Elon Musk has said that Grok Vision on both iOS and Android can interpret what the camera sees. According to Musk, Grok Vision can understand pretty much anything the camera points at.

According to the announcement made on X, Grok Vision is smart and fast. The post reads, “Grok analyzes what you see, explains it, translates text, and even finds products and answers all your questions […]Just point your phone and ask…It’s incredibly good.”

Grok-1.5 Vision (Grok-1.5V), unveiled by xAI this year, was able to “process a wide variety of visual information, including documents, diagrams, graphs, screenshots, and photographs.” 

Grok’s voice mode comes with camera access, letting users point their phone at something and ask, “What am I looking at?”

The Vision feature on iOS allows the chatbot to analyze real-world objects, text, and environments through your device’s camera in real time.

Users can scan anything—products, signs, documents—and Grok will break it down with context and info on the spot.

Grok Vision comes amid new flaw discoveries

This development comes after the launch of Grok 4 Fast, its “latest advancement in cost-efficient reasoning models.” According to the release seen by Cryptopolitan, the model features a two-million token context window and introduces a unified architecture that integrates reasoning and non-reasoning modes. 

xAI reported that Grok 4 Fast was trained end-to-end with reinforcement learning to autonomously decide when to use external resources such as code execution or web browsing. The tech company said it could quickly go through links, look at videos on X, and put together pieces of information in real time. 

In addition, last month, xAI officially rolled out Grok Imagine, xAI’s image and video generator, to all SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers on its iOS app. The generator allows users to make NSFW content. Grok Imagine was touted as capable of turning text or image prompts into 15-second videos featuring native audio. 

However, it has not been a smooth ride. According to a Forbes investigation published in August, more than 370,000 private conversations with Grok were indexed by search engines, including Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo, without users’ knowledge. 

The exposure stemmed from a flaw in Grok’s “share” feature, which generated unique URLs when users shared conversations. These URLs were automatically made available to search engines, effectively publishing private chats to the web.

Elon Musk is set to turn his focus on xAI

Tesla shareholders will vote in November on a proposal to invest in xAI, a move Musk says could shape the automaker’s future. However, the board is also weighing a trillion-dollar compensation package to keep him focused on Tesla. 

Elon Musk’s xAI filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against OpenAI. The lawsuit claimed OpenAI tended to hire away its employees to gain access to trade secrets related to its AI chatbot Grok. 

xAI’s flagship product, the Grok chatbot, now has 64 million monthly users. The company, valued at $120 billion, has seen leadership turnover but continues to expand hiring and infrastructure.

According to reports, Meta AI and Grok are also chasing the top AI app, ChatGPT. Grok ranked fourth on the web and No. 23 on mobile. This is quick growth, given that Grok went from having no stand-alone app at the end of 2024 to now. In July 2025, Grok also climbed nearly 40% when Grok 4 was released.

However, it is trailing far behind ChatGPT, which reported 700 million weekly active users in August. Meanwhile, as reported by Cryptopolitan, the US General Services Administration (GSA) confirmed today that it signed an 18-month OneGov agreement with xAI, offering federal agencies access to Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast for just $0.42 per agency.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-5.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004106+1.18%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3747-2.65%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.37%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.054-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.56+212.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-9.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

Mira: The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible and we are working hard to fix it.