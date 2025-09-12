Grow $1,000 Into 7 Figures This Cycle: Best Crypto to Invest in as Ripple (XRP) Falls Short

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/12 15:26
Triathon
GROW$0.0225--%
XRP
XRP$3.0459+0.55%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04273+2.88%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.026255+9.66%
lilpepe-xrp (1)

The post Grow $1,000 Into 7 Figures This Cycle: Best Crypto to Invest in as Ripple (XRP) Falls Short appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Following its impressive run to an all-time high of $3.64 in July, Ripple’s XRP price has dipped below $3. This contrasts sharply with market expectations, especially as its multi-year legal tussle ends and the spot ETF buzz grows stronger. The current technical setup suggests limited upside compared to younger projects with stronger momentum.  For traders aiming to turn a $1,000 bet into life-changing gains, the best crypto to invest in may not be XRP; it could be one of the new viral tokens leading presale charts: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). 

XRP Price Outlook: Can It Break Free from the $3 Wall?

XRP has recently been under pressure, dipping toward $2.70 support before staging a modest rebound. Analysts highlight a bearish descending triangle pattern on the daily chart, with resistance stacked at $3, $3.60, and $4. XRP may remain capped under these levels unless buyers show significant strength.

  • Key support: $2.70 and $2.50
  • Key resistance: $3, $3.60, and $4
XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

Momentum indicators, such as MACD, are falling, indicating a fading bullishness. ETF speculation and institutional adoption may drive medium-term XRP growth toward $4, but consolidation will likely follow. This explains why investors are increasingly scanning for alternatives that can outperform XRP in the coming months.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin Breaking Out of the Pack

If there’s one project drawing buzz as the best crypto to invest in during this cycle, it’s Little Pepe. Unlike XRP, which is struggling against resistance, Little Pepe is in the growth phase of its presale. The project has raised over $24.4 million and sold more than 15.2 billion tokens before its public launch. What sets Little Pepe apart is that it isn’t just another meme coin copycat. The project is building a Layer 2 Ethereum network optimized for meme tokens, offering:

buy-lilpepe-now
  • Zero trading taxes and near-zero fees.
  • Sniper-bot protection to stop unfair launches.
  • Locked liquidity to protect traders from rug pulls.
  • A dedicated meme coin launchpad, dubbed “Pepe’s Pump Pad.”

This combination of strong community appeal and real blockchain infrastructure positions Little Pepe as more than hype. It’s becoming the foundation for a new meme economy.

Why Little Pepe Could Deliver 7-Figure Returns

Turning $1,000 into seven figures requires exponential growth, and Little Pepe has the building blocks for that. Its presale price is just $0.0021, with a confirmed launch price of $0.003. However, analysts project a far higher upside once it hits exchanges.

  • At a $300 million market cap launch, even a rally to PEPE Coin’s $4 billion valuation implies over 13x upside.
  • If Little Pepe captures Dogecoin-level enthusiasm near $32 billion market cap, that would mean a staggering 100x+ return.

Coupled with CEX listings on the horizon and a viral $777,000 community giveaway, the momentum behind this project has all the hallmarks of a breakout cycle winner.

The Best Crypto to Invest in Right Now

XRP may still have its long-term supporters, but the price struggles show why investors are diversifying. Little Pepe offers higher near-term upside and stronger momentum in this cycle. LILPEPE’s viral community appeal, presale traction, and unique Layer 2 ecosystem are explicitly designed for meme tokens. For investors seeking to transform $1,000 into life-changing gains, the opportunity to enter Little Pepe’s presale may be the most critical of 2025.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

  • Website: https://littlepepe.com
  • Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf
  • Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken
  • Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.   Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new […] The post South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187+0.86%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00614-1.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 16:00
Share
Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196077+0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09687-4.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187+0.86%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Share
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3326+1.99%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%