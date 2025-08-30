Gryphon approves reverse merger with American Bitcoin, Nasdaq ticker ABTC

Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders approve the merger with Trump family-linked American Bitcoin, paving the way for Nasdaq debut under ticker ABTC.

Gryphon Digital Mining, a publicly traded Bitcoin miner based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has received final shareholder approval to merge with American Bitcoin, a mining company linked to US President Donald Trump’s family.

Shareholders approved the stock-for-stock merger on Wednesday, with the company announcing the decision on Friday. As part of the deal, a reverse five-to-one stock split and new listing are scheduled for 5:00 pm ET on Sept. 2.

Once the reverse split is complete, the combined entity will adopt the American Bitcoin name and begin trading under the ticker symbol “ABTC.”

