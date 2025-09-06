Guenther Steiner Acquires Red Bull KTM Tech3 In MotoGP

Former Haas F1 Team team principal Guenther Steiner has acquired Red Bull KTM Tech3 in MotoGP. MotoGP

Guenther Steiner, the former team principal of Haas F1 Team, has a new role. The 60-year-old Italian is entering the world of MotoGP.

Steiner, who led Haas F1 Team from its inception until January 2024, is now investing in MotoGP. On Friday, he announced he is acquiring Red Bull KTM Tech3, effective starting in 2026. Steiner will take over as CEO with partner Richard Coleman as team principal.

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” Steiner said. “Tech3 is a great team with a huge amount of potential and an impressive legacy. Hervé’s impact on the team and MotoGP itself cannot be overstated, and we’re honoured to take over and keep building on those foundations. We’re excited to become part of the MotoGP paddock and maximise the potential of the team and the sport as it continues to grow, helping to bring it to new audiences.”

The France-based team will continue to operate as is. The team competes in MotoGP and Moto3.

Steiner, who first worked for Red Bull from 2005-08, including serving as Red Bull Racing’s Nascar technical director, reuintes with the energy drink brand as part of this acquisition.

Steiner has evaluated MotoGP opportunities for more than two years. The team has never won a championship, as Steiner looks to change that.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Guenther to MotoGP,” Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer of MotoGP, said. “We’re in a great moment for the sport, continuing our trajectory of growth, and poised for that to accelerate even more. Tech3’s legacy speaks for itself, as does Hervé’s contribution to the sport, and this new era is set to build on that even further, so this is an exciting win-win. Although he will still be around as he transitions into a consultant role from next year, we want to thank Hervé for everything he has achieved and contributed to MotoGP, and to give Guenther and Richard a warm welcome to our paddock. We’re excited to work all together.”