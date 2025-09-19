Gyet Co. Shifts Strategy: Embraces Bitcoin, Blockchain, and AI

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 04:53
TLDR

  • Gyet, formerly Mac House, rebranded to signal a shift towards Bitcoin and digital assets.
  • The company’s new strategy includes Bitcoin acquisition, trading, mining, and blockchain development.
  • Gyet plans to explore AI, NFT projects, and data center operations as part of its growth strategy.
  • The company has launched a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in Texas and Georgia.
  • Gyet aims to hold more than 1,000 BTC, funding its efforts through retail cash flow, a unique approach for an apparel brand.

On Wednesday, Mac House, a Japanese casual apparel retailer, announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd. The decision signals a major shift into the cryptocurrency and digital assets sectors. This move marks a significant departure from its traditional focus on fashion.

Gyet Shifts Focus to Bitcoin and Blockchain

Gyet’s new corporate strategy reflects a bold ambition to engage with Bitcoin and other digital technologies. The company’s updated charter includes plans to acquire, trade, and manage cryptocurrencies. It will also offer services in crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming.

“We are expanding our business to align with the evolving digital economy,” said Gyet’s CEO. The company’s focus will include the development of blockchain systems and participation in NFT-related projects. Furthermore, it will invest in AI research and data center operations, indicating a strong shift toward technology-driven growth.

The move aligns with Gyet’s goal to increase its global footprint. With a focus on Bitcoin and other digital assets, the company aims to attract both domestic and international attention. As part of its transformation, Gyet will combine traditional retail with emerging digital technologies, creating a unique hybrid business model.

Bitcoin Acquisition and Mining Operations

In its digital expansion, Gyet has already launched a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program. The company has also started mining operations in U.S. states like Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are low. These ventures are part of Gyet’s strategy to build a significant Bitcoin reserve over time.

Gyet’s goal is to hold more than 1,000 Bitcoin. This amount is modest compared to major industry players, but the company’s approach is unique. By using retail cash flow to fund Bitcoin purchases and mining operations, Gyet stands out in the market.

As part of its Bitcoin strategy, Gyet entered into a cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield in July 2025. The company plans to grow its Bitcoin reserves further by increasing direct purchases and expanding its mining operations. This approach signals Gyet’s commitment to Bitcoin as a key component of its future business model.

Gyet’s Global Vision and Growth Plans

Gyet’s rebranding highlights its desire to grow beyond Japan’s domestic market. The name “Gyet” reflects the company’s broader international ambitions. The three key concepts”Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet” underscore its focus on innovation for future generations.

The company’s shift to digital assets comes as other Japanese firms are exploring cryptocurrency ventures. Gyet’s focus on Bitcoin positions it to lead in this emerging sector.

The post Gyet Co. Shifts Strategy: Embraces Bitcoin, Blockchain, and AI appeared first on CoinCentral.

