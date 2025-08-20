H100 Group Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with 102 BTC Purchase

H100 Group, along with GS9 and HOGPF, has increased its Bitcoin investment by purchasing an additional 102 BTC at an average price of SEK 1,158,467 per coin. This latest move takes the group’s total Bitcoin holdings to 911.29 BTC. The steady accumulation highlights H100’s confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset and signals its strategy of strengthening digital currency exposure despite market ups and downs.

