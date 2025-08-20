H100 Group Boosts Bitcoin Holdings with 102 BTC Purchase

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/20 15:22
H100 Group, along with GS9 and HOGPF, has increased its Bitcoin investment by purchasing an additional 102 BTC at an average price of SEK 1,158,467 per coin. This latest move takes the group’s total Bitcoin holdings to 911.29 BTC. The steady accumulation highlights H100’s confidence in Bitcoin as a long-term asset and signals its strategy of strengthening digital currency exposure despite market ups and downs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
