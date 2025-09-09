H100 Group raises approximately SEK 10 million through private placement

PANews reported on September 9th that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced the completion of a private placement, issuing approximately 1.79 million new shares to the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund at a price of SEK 5.58 per share, raising approximately SEK 10 million (nearly US$1.07 million). The company stated that the price of the additional offering was determined through consultation with investors, and that the proceeds will be used to enhance capital flexibility. Existing shareholders were not given pre-emptive rights in the additional offering.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.