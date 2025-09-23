Hackers sold UXLINK tokens through 6 wallets, cashing out approximately $28.1 million in ETH

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to Lookonchain analysis, the UXLINK project was hacked, with the hackers stealing 490 million UXLINK and minting an additional 2 billion. The hackers sold a large amount of UXLINK on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) through six wallets, cashing out 6,732 ETH (approximately $28.1 million) and continuing to sell on centralized exchanges (CEXs).

