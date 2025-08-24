Half Of Benson Boone’s Pop Radio Hits Have Now Become Top 10 Smashes

Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” climbs to No. 9 on the Pop Airplay chart, becoming his third career top 10 on that tally. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Benson Boone attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On most of the Billboard charts where Benson Boone appears, “Beautiful Things” remains his biggest hit. Released in January 2024, the track turned Boone into a superstar and became one of the most successful pop records of all time in terms of chart performance in America. While “Beautiful Things” continues to lead on multiple tallies, the Grammy nominee’s more recent single “Mystical Magical” is on the rise at pop radio.

“Mystical Magical” Cracks the Top 10 at Pop Radio

This week, “Mystical Magical” enters a highly-coveted space for the first time. The track climbs from No. 13 to No. 9 on the Pop Airplay chart, which measures the songs being promoted at U.S. top 40 pop stations that generate the greatest number of audience impressions. The cut marks Boone’s third career top 10 on the roster.

“Beautiful Things” Earned Benson Boone His First No. 1

“Beautiful Things” debuted on Pop Airplay in February 2024 and reached No. 1 about two months later, spending 60 weeks somewhere on the roster — four of them at the top. Boone nearly doubled his total number of champions earlier this year when “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else,” another single from his sophomore album American Heart, peaked at No. 2.

“Slow It Down,” “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars”

Half of Boone’s Pop Airplay entries have failed to make the top 10, while half have done so. “Slow It Down” came close, peaking at No. 11 last fall. Older tracks “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars” stalled at Nos. 24 and 36, respectively.

“Mystical Magical” Nears Another Top 10

As “Mystical Magical” reaches the top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart, it nearly manages the same feat on the Adult Pop Airplay list, which focuses on stations that cater to a slightly more mature audience. The single flies from No. 14 to No. 12, hitting a new best placement in its tenth frame.

“Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” Keeps at No. 2

Boone currently fills two spaces inside the Pop Airplay top 10, as “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” holds at its peak of No. 2. That track is also steady at No. 10 on the Adult Contemporary list, while dipping slightly to No. 6 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart.