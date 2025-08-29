Halo Security Enhances Platform With Custom Dashboards And Reports

Miami, United States, August 28th, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Halo Security, a leading provider of external risk management solutions, today announced significant platform enhancements designed to give security teams greater flexibility and control within the platform.

The new features include custom dashboards, configurable reports, and improved automation capabilities that give organizations better control over how they visualize and manage their exposure data.

Key Platform Enhancements

Custom Dashboards with Drag-and-Drop Functionality

Security professionals can now build personalized dashboards using more than a dozen customizable widgets, including risk score trends, critical findings tables, asset distribution charts, and compliance status monitors. The intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows users to create role-specific views while maintaining the ability to share dashboards across teams and apply global filtering across all custom views.

Configurable Reports for Enhanced Asset Management

The platform now features fully customizable data tables that allow users to select which columns display in their target lists, create multiple saved views for different scenarios, and resize columns to optimize their workflow. Pre-configured views include summary, scan schedule, tag management, and technical details options.

Improved Auto-Tagging with Granular Control

The Halo Security platform now provides more precise control over asset organization. Automations now offer three distinct tagging modes, allowing users to sync, add, or remove tags based on the defined rules. The improved automation system offers better performance and predictability to ensure consistent asset categorization.

Industry Impact

The cybersecurity industry continues to grapple with tool sprawl and workflow inefficiencies that can slow response times to critical security incidents. Security teams often struggle with managing multiple tools and platforms, creating challenges in data correlation and workflow management.

Availability

The new customization features are immediately available to all Halo Security customers at no additional cost. Organizations using the platform can access custom dashboard creation through their existing accounts, with shared configurations automatically synchronized across team members.

New users interested in trying the Halo Security platform can sign up for a 7-day free trial at halosecurity.com.

About Halo Security

Halo Security is a comprehensive external attack surface management platform that provides asset discovery, risk assessment, and penetration testing in a single, easy-to-use dashboard. Founded by cybersecurity experts with backgrounds at McAfee, Intel, Kenna Security, OneLogin, and WhiteHat Security, Halo Security delivers a unique attacker-based approach to help organizations safeguard against potential threats. 

Users can learn more at halosecurity.com.

