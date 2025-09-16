Halsey’s Debut Album Explodes With A 5,300% Sales Spike

Halsey’s Badlands jumps nearly 5,300% in sales with its Decade Edition, and it reenters several Billboard charts and climbs back into the top 10. LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 12: Singer Halsey performs onstage during 106.7 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2015 at The Forum on December 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for CBS Radio) getty

A decade ago, Halsey released her first album Badlands, which would go on to become one of the most important releases of the year. The set turned her into a star seemingly overnight, and it has remained a favorite among her fan base in the 10 years since it first became available.

Halsey recently dropped a new anniversary edition of the full-length, and the release sparked a massive jump in sales, proving that Americans still love the album all these years later.

Badlands Sees Sales Soar Nearly 5,300%

Badlands returns to four Billboard charts this week thanks largely to a huge uptick in sales. Luminate reports that in the past tracking frame, Halsey’s debut full-length sold 11,600 copies throughout America. In the previous period before the anniversary deluxe was shared, it only sold about 200. That’s an increase in pure purchases of just under 5,300%.

Halsey’s Decade Edition Anthology of Badlands

On August 29, Halsey dropped Badlands (Decade Edition Anthology). Several vinyl variations were released on the singer’s website ahead of the project’s unveiling, and later, the anthology edition became more widely available. The new take includes the 16 tracks fans already know, as well as unreleased cut “Garden,” demos, and both orchestral and remix takes on popular tracks.

Badlands Returns to the Top 10

All those purchases push Badlands back into the top 10 on three Billboard rankings. The set reappears on the Vinyl Albums, Top Album Sales, and Top Alternative Albums charts, coming in at Nos. 4, 5, and 6, respectively.

Badlands had previously conquered only the Top Alternative Albums list, but it topped out at No. 2 on the Vinyl Albums and Top Album Sales charts. Over on the Billboard 200, the most competitive albums tally in the U.S., Badlands is back at No. 46 after once missing the summit by just one space.

Halsey Scores Another Top 10 Album

As Badlands reenters multiple rankings, it also debuts on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, where it launches at No. 7. The set earns Halsey her second career top 10 on the list of the most-consumed rock and alternative full-lengths in the country.

She scored her first leader less than a year ago, when The Great Impersonator debuted at No. 1 in November 2024. That project spent just two frames on the roster before disappearing.

“Closer” With The Chainsmokers Returns

As Badlands becomes a bestseller again, “Closer” — arguably Halsey’s most successful single and a collaboration with electronic production duo The Chainsmokers — breaks back onto one U.S.-based roster. The cut reenters the Dance Streaming Songs chart at No. 14, coming up on 500 frames on that style-specific list.