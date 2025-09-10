Halsey’s Debut Album Hits The Top 10 A Decade After Its Release

Halsey’s Badlands reenters four U.K. charts with its Decade Edition reissue, hitting the top 10 on the Official Vinyl Albums, Official Physical Albums and Official Album Sales lists. GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 31: Halsey performs at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 at East End Studios on October 31, 2024 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music ) Getty Images for Amazon Music

A decade ago, Halsey emerged as one of the most exciting new names in the global music industry thanks to the success of her debut album Badlands. The project — an alternative-pop effort — became a shockingly successful winner on charts all around the world and certified her as a hitmaker and a brand new star.

Halsey recently re-released her debut album to celebrate its anniversary, and it becomes a bestseller once more in the United Kingdom, even reaching new heights 10 years after the world first heard the set.

Badlands Returns to Four Charts

Badlands appears on four rankings in the U.K., returning to all of them simultaneously. The set reemerges at No. 8 on the Official Vinyl Albums list and No. 10 on the Official Physical Albums tally. This current frame marks its first week inside the highest tier on both of those sales-focused rosters.

More Top 10s for Halsey

Halsey earns a third top 10 on the Official Physical Albums chart, following If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (No. 3) and Manic (No. 6).

She collects a fourth top 10 on the list of bestselling vinyl projects in the U.K. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power remains her sole No. 1 on the roster, while Manic and The Great Impersonator peaked at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Badlands Matches Its Sales Peak

Badlands is also back inside the top 10 on the Official Album Sales tally, the list of the bestselling titles of any style and on any format in the country, where it reappears at No. 10. The title doesn’t reach the highest tier for the first time, but rather, it ties its all-time best showing, nine weeks into its lifespan on the roster.

Halsey’s Return to the Albums Chart

Badlands also finds its way back to the Official Albums chart, the list of most consumed projects in the U.K. On that list, it doesn’t approach the top 10 this time around, as it’s back at No. 75. The full-length has now spent 25 weeks on the tally, where it once climbed as high as No. 9 when Halsey was still introducing herself to the masses.

A Decade Edition for Fans

Halsey dropped the Decade Edition Anthology of Badlands on August 29. Several vinyl sets with new covers were pressed, as well as a version that features the 16 songs from the original deluxe release, plus a handful of unreleased tracks, demos, and orchestral and remix takes.